Level up your health, wellness and beauty shopping at Watsons’ latest stores in Power Plant Mall and Greenbelt 5!

The new Watsons stores in Power Plant Mall and Greenbelt 5 are homes to big K beauty brands.

MANILA, Philippines — Health, wellness and beauty retailer Watsons remains dedicated to pioneering innovative ideas that elevate customer experiences within its stores. It recently opened its new stores in Power Plant Mall and Greenbelt 5.

This strategic expansion aims to redefine the retail landscape, offering customers an enhanced and immersive shopping experience. Whether you're a wellness enthusiast, beauty aficionado, or someone seeking the latest in health products, Watsons is set to become your ultimate shopping destination.

Power Plant Mall opening

Positioned at the heart of the mall, Watsons Power Plant Mall is poised to enhance your shopping journey. Here, customers can indulge in the complete Online plus Offline (O+O) shopping experience.

Engage with Watsons’ knowledgeable and experienced pharmacists, explore a vast array of health and beauty products from both local and international brands, and seamlessly transition between in-store and online purchases through the Watsons App.

Greenbelt 5 opening

This new addition is set to provide a haven for those close to the store and mall enthusiasts alike. It also features a great selection of health and beauty sustainable choices products. Shoppers can immerse themselves in a shopping environment that prioritizes their well-being and beauty needs.

Both stores showcase a well-curated selection of the latest brands in skin, cosmetics, health and wellness, including Clinique, VMV Hypoallergenics, Round Lab, Basicare, Banila Co, Beauty of Joseon, BYS, W.Dressroom, Y.O.U, Clio, CosRx, DrJart+, Deoproce, Innisfree, Issy, Kaine, Laneige, Manic Panic, Maybelline, O.Two.O, Peripera, Some by Mi, Origins, Puritan’s Pride, Bioderma, Dr. Teal’s and Goli.

The Power Plant Mall and Greenbelt stores complement this diverse selection by featuring pharmacies with an extensive range of health and wellness products.

Manned by well-trained pharmacists, these pharmacies go beyond dispensing by guiding customers on their prescription's proper dosage, timing and administration of medicines. They also offer recommendations for generic alternatives to prescription medicines.

Watsons Power Plant Mall and Greenbelt 5 stores are unveiling an enhanced shopping experience through innovative features. This includes the self-checkout counters, ensuring a faster and more efficient shopping journey for customers.

The O+O model enables online shopping through the Watson app or website. With the Click & Collect service, shoppers can conveniently order online and get their purchases in-store within 30 minutes.

Alternatively, they can also opt for the Express Delivery Service for guaranteed doorstep delivery within three hours. Watsons’ integration of its e-commerce platforms ensures a limitless product selection, allowing customers to access a broad and diverse selection of products with just a few clicks for delivery or store pickup.

Customers are invited to explore the seamless blend of in-store and online shopping at Watsons.

“In response to customers’ desire for shorter wait times, we have introduced self-checkout stations. Additionally, we are streamlining prescription refills through our Watsons Pharmacists. Our digital-forward Online plus Offline (O+O) model is designed to adapt to the evolving omni-channel shopping preferences of our customers. Simultaneously, we maintain our commitment to providing a contemporary perspective on health and wellness that aligns with their needs,” Jared De Guzman, customer director of Watsons Philippines, said.

Embrace the future of retail with Watsons and discover a whole new way of shopping experience by being a Watsons Club member. Unlock a host of exclusive benefits, including special promotions, bigger discounts and additional reward points.

Enjoy the privilege of receiving invitations to exclusive Watsons events that celebrate health, beauty and wellness.

Visit the new Watsons stores in Power Plant Mall and Greenbelt 5, and explore exciting deals and offerings online at the Watsons Website. Download the Watsons App and complete your Watsons Club registration to unlock exclusive online and in-store promotions.

