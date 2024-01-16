Valeen Montenegro's 2-in-1 wedding gown designed by college best friend

Valeen Montenegro being attended to by her wedding gown designer and college best friend Banggo Niu

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-comedienne Valeen Montenegro officially tied the knot with her non-showbiz partner Riel Manuel last January 12 in a stunning wedding dress designed by her college best friend.

Valeen's gown was designed by Carlo Angelo "Banggo" Niu, who Valeen went to university with in De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde taking up Fashion Design and Merchandising.

Banggo's creation was a beaded, off-shoulder column gown with a detachable neckline and silk train, which Valeen took off for the reception.

The designer used translucent matte organdy fabric under embellished fully beaded fabric lined with a nude solid fabric for the dress' main structure, while the detachable pieces were made out of heavy Italian gazar.

In an Instagram post, Banggo shared their vow to Valeen to design her wedding dress when the moment arrived.

"I will never forget the time I told you back in university that I would make your wedding gown! And now, the time has come! It’s an honor to be a part of this new chapter in your life, Vee! Love you!" said Banggo.

In a separate post, Valeen said the gown "fit like a glove but was still soooo comfy" and having Banggo design it was a "dream come true."

In attendance for Valeen and Riel's wedding were Carla Abellana, Ashley Rivera, Dasuri Choi, Sid Maderazo, Lovely Abella, and Michael V.

Others sent well-wishes through social media such as Julie Anne San Jose, Dominic Roque, Chie Filomeno, MJ Lastimosa, and Sofia Andres.

RELATED: Valeen Montenegro marries non-showbiz boyfriend