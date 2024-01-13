Kris Bernal says viral 'Starstruck' haircut not scripted

Kris Bernal in 2006 during the fourth season of reality talent search "Starstruck."

MANILA, Philippines — Those were genuine tears from Kris Bernal when she cried after seeing her new haircut in one of the episodes of "Starstruck," which was aired more than a decade ago.

Kris was a contestant in the fourth season of GMA-7's talent reality search "Starstruck" in 2006. She was named Ultimate Loveteam along with Mart Escudero in the season where Aljur Abrenica also won and was named Ultimate Hunk.

“Mahaba kasi talaga ‘yung buhok ko ta’s biglang ginupit nang gano’n,” Kris explained in the short TikTok video uploaded by vlogger Viy Cortez.

“'Di siya scripted kaya ‘yung iyak ko grabe. First time ko nga," she added.

When Viy asked if the haircut was supposed to be inspired by an octopus, Kris quipped that the stylist must have pegged the cut after the favorite Japanese snack, Takoyaki.

Viy's husband, vlogger Cong TV, asked if it was the first time for Kris to have that kind of haircut, the actress explained why she cried.

“Umiiyak ako dahil ginupitan akong gano’n kaikli. Tapos, bawal akong umangal,” she said.

“Pero ayoko nang magpagupit nang gano’n,” Kris added.

Last December, Kris' old "Starstruck" video resurfaced. She quipped that she was traumatized after seeing her very short hair.

After it resurfaced, it spawned various memes.

