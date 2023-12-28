Kim Chiu flaunts bikini body following split from Xian Lim

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host-actress Kim Chiu appears to be enjoying the single life just mere days after confirming she and longtime boyfriend Xian Lim called it quits.

Kim is celebrating the Christmas holidays with her family in Balesin Island, with her sister Lakam sharing some snippets of their vacation.

The host-actress too posted on her own Instagram account family photos, following them up with sizzling images of herself in the beach.

One photo set sees Kim in an emerald bikini on the beach at sunset, some of the images were either blurred or tilted.

"Opacarophile," Kim wrote in the caption, which means one who loves sunsets. "Grateful for small things, big things and everything in between!" she added with the hashtag #Chiurista.

Another photo set had Kim in a patterned bikini ensemble under a denim bottom as she posed by lanterns at dusk.

"3 C's in life. Choice. Chance. Change. Up to you what comes first," Kim wrote for that post's caption alongside emojis of the crescent moon, stars, and a white heart.

Sandwiched between the bikini posts was a photo set of Kim in a white outfit that had a photo of singer Mariah Carey and her iconic holiday song "All I Want For Christmas Is You," though Kim hilariously blurred out the last word so it could read "Chiu" instead.

Kim and Xian confirmed their breakup two days before Christmas, ending a relationship that lasted 12 years.

"We shared more than a decade of love, each other's support system, and many beautiful memories," Kim said at the time. "As we close this chapter, I ask for everyone's kindness and respect. I hope this clears everything as we all move forward with our lives."

