Etoile Salon: The new salon celebrities love to visit!

MANILA, Philippines — When it comes to taking care of yourself, nothing beats going to the experts and letting your hair down. Whether you’re looking for a new look for the new year or simply after a break from the busy holiday season, The Etoile Salon has you covered.

Located in the showbiz district of Quezon City, the Etoile Salon is a go-to for celebrities to get a quick touch-up or a much-needed pamper session.

Offering a wide variety of beauty treatments from hair highlights to polygel nails, expect a relaxing and luxurious experience with every visit.

No wonder celebrity and influencer sightings are on the daily in the salon, just a quick glance on their Instagram feed is a who’s who fanfare. Julia Montes, Coco Martin, Kylie Padilla, Kyle Echarri and KD Estrada are Etoile regulars just to name a few.

Their beauty stylists and technicians are dedicated to giving you that extra oomph to your look, be it a classic blow dry or a new hair cut and color to ring in the new year. Treat yourself to a day of self-care with Etoile’s celebrity-approved treatments, all reasonably priced so you too can cop the most trending looks without breaking the bank.

The salon itself is a destination worth visiting with its modern and chic interiors highlighted by gold trims and marble elements, adding to the overall experience. Etoile is also pet-friendly so you can take your furrbabies with you during your session!

Due to the success of their Quezon City branch, Etoile Salon is opening its second salon in the Makati Central Business District soon.

Etoile Salon is located at 58 Sgt. Esguerra Street, South Triangle, Quezon City. For bookings and inquiries, call 09275600890 or 09498486740.