Josie Natori unveils newest Orient Express couture collection

Josie Natori, founder and chief executive officer of The Natori Company, and her Orient Express collection.

MANILA, Philippines — For Fall 2023, the global Filipina fashion designer Josie Natori takes you on a trip via the Orient Express. With her distinctive East Meets West aesthetic, Natori’s newest collection is a blend of 19th-century formal opulence and 21st-century conscious comfort.

“The Fall 2023 Couture Collection focuses on a curated wardrobe of collectibles with an emphasis on kimono jackets and coats, which are quintessentially Natori,” she stated in her catalogue notes.

Completing the collection are capes, ponchos, vests, boleros, jackets and environmentally sound vegan sheared minks.

The lavish pieces include Couture Silk Dupioni Embroidered Padded Coat (P213,400), Couture Felt Embroidered Dragon Coat (P274,400), Couture Velvet Beaded Silk Caftan (P109,800), Couture Floral Embroidered Corset (P91,500), Couture Silk Crepe Palazzo Ankle Pants (P54,600) and Couture Mantilla Lace Bustier (P48,500).

“Inspired by the opulence of the Orient Express and our signature artisanship, the collection highlights true entrance-makers,” she added. “I am pleased to be able to present the most iconic Natori shapes, luxurious fabrics and intricate craftsmanship to treasure for a lifetime.”

Black is the dominant palette for the collection complemented by shades of grays, burnt amber, bordeaux and olive in elevated Italian fabrics from feminine laces, jerseys and knitwear juxtaposed with faux lambskin, double jersey, felt, and bouclé and jacquards.

As one of the most recognizable fashion brands, the Natori brand collections such as Josie Natori, Natori, N Natori and Josie by Natori are available in the world’s leading retailers and specialty stores, including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales and Dillard’s, among others.

So, naturally in the Philippines, Natori can only be found at the Rustan’s Department Store. The upscale shopping mecca hosted a special preview of the “Orient Express” collection on November 14 at the Ayala Museum in Makati City.

Also unveiled at the launch was the Orient Express Fine Jewelry Collection, which was designed using the latest in diamond technology.

“What starts with a natural sliver of a diamond, multiplies in hydrogen chambers, providing a sustainable alternative to traditionally sourced diamonds. The results are diamonds that are physically, chemically and optically identical to natural diamonds but with more substantial size stones,” the catalogue notes stated.

Among the prized pieces are the Lab-Grown 14K Gold with White & Yellow Diamond Two Stone Ring (P152,500), Lab-Grown 14K Gold with Yellow & White Diamond Two Stone Earrings (P590,800) and Lab-Grown 14K Gold Baguette & Diamond Detachable Tassel Pendant Chain Necklace (P1,931,400).

“Having our own factory has allowed Natori to remain a true-design driven company. Natori designs, produces, sells and distributes Sleepwear, Loungewear, Ready-to-Wear, and Accessories in-house,” explained Natori the company. “Most of these items are manufactured at our own factory in the Philippines, where Josie Natori was born and raised.”

