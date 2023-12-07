Michelle Dee, other queens get year-long supply of Miss Universe skincare line

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee is among the recipients of the year-long supply of Miss Universe skincare line.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee's scheduled homecoming motorcade around the SM Mall of Asia grounds on Sunday, December 10, will technically end her El Salvador pageant journey as it ushers in an exciting year ahead — with Mexico as final destination!

But before Michelle bids adieu to her Miss Universe journey, which gave her four special awards — Best National Costume, Fan Vote winner, the Carnival Cruise award and one of the Gold winners of the Voice for Change advocacy project — the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) chose her as one of the six recipients to a one-year supply of its skincare line.

The other five recipients are Miss Universe Spain 2023 Athenea Perez (who also won the Miss Friendship Award), Miss Universe Netherlands 2023 Rikkie Kolle, Miss Universe Brazil 2023 Maria Brechanne, Miss Universe Chile 2023 Celeste Viel and Miss Universe 2023 1st runner-up Anntonia Porsild of Thailand.

After Sunday's homecoming parade, the 2024 national pageant season will commence anew. In a social media post, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization wrote, "Who will wear the crown next?"

There are notable Filipino titlists whose names surfaced as potential candidates for next year's national search. They include Miss Eco International 2022 Kathleen Paton and Miss International 2018 1st runner-up Ahtisa Manalo.

The rumor mill is also abuzz with news of a new Miss Universe Philippines national director. It would seem that the national organization will also have a revamp like the Mexican organization, which now has a new national director.

I guess the 2024 pageant season will bring a number of interesting news and updates. Stay tuned!

