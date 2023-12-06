Dandruff horror stories: How healthy, flake-free hair restored confidence of these Pinays

MANILA, Philippines — Sometimes, Pinay go-getters disregard the impact dandruff can have on their confidence.

But they’re reminded that it goes beyond appearance when faced with dandruff episodes. It’s when they realize that maintaining flake-free hair is about regaining that inner self-assuredness that helps them through their day and even achieve their goals.

Let’s dive into five dandruff horror stories shared by #realwomen and discover how achieving flake-free hair has transformed their lives.

1. A professional’s perspective

Carol Moratin, 37, a dedicated doctor, knows the importance of presenting herself confidently. She recalls those “internal cringe” moments when dandruff suddenly made an appearance during important conversations.

These episodes led her to speed through discussions, only to retreat and clear the embarrassment in the restroom. Carol’s story reminds us that even successful professionals aren’t immune to the effects of dandruff.

“Having curly hair alone is a battle in itself especially with the kind of weather we have. Adding dandruff to the mix is a nightmare. Being able to control the flake dilemma gave me freedom on how to wear my hair and boost my morale when I interact with others,” Carol said.

Achieving flake-free hair has given her the freedom to flaunt her curly locks with confidence, knowing she won’t be distracted by those uninvited flakes.

2. Crafting confidence

Ianne Buena, 31, a senior graphic designer, shares the awkwardness of someone mistaking dandruff for dust and trying to brush it off her hair. It’s an all-too-common situation that can dent anyone’s confidence.

While she’s still on her journey to a flake-free scalp, Ianne recognizes the potential confidence boost it will bring. She dreams of wearing black shirts without worry and feeling empowered by her appearance.

3. A student’s struggle

For 18-year-old student Lawri Martinez, dandruff turned a simple outfit into an embarrassing disaster. Her black shirt became a canvas for tiny snowflakes, leaving her feeling exposed and self-conscious.

With flake-free hair now achievable, Lawri revels in the freedom to wear black without worry. Her newfound confidence has even extended to her relationship with her hair, leaving her with a newfound appreciation for her locks.

4. Bouncing back from treatment fails

Charmaine Belza, 29, an accountant and financial advisor, reflects on her high school experience of battling dandruff post-hair treatment.

“There was this one time in high school when I had a ‘hair relax’ and it didn't go well because I got dandruff afterwards. There was this area on my head where flakes would form clumps, and it was so embarrassing to wear dark clothes because of the visible falling dandruff.

The flakes and itchiness added to the discomfort of her teenage self.

Today, Charmaine embraces the ability to wear her hair down without worry. Achieving flake-free hair empowers her to present herself confidently and engage more effectively with others.

5. Winter no more

Jenica Seril, 36, a strong independent woman and solo parent, recounts the incident that turned her office washroom into a winter wonderland of flakes.

“My officemate and I were wearing our usual black blazer uniform that time. While I was combing my hair, suddenly she was like, "Girl, what's that?" while pointing over my shoulder. I looked and it's literally like winter over my shoulder! The other girls in the washroom glanced, and I felt so embarrassed,” she shared.

She resorted to tying her hair up to avoid further embarrassment.

“Now, with my flake-free hair, I can wear anything and any color without having to worry about having another winter over my shoulder. I can also style my hair any way that I want,” she concluded.

Pinays, you can always bring your confidence back

The tales of these five inspiring women remind us that achieving flake-free hair goes beyond aesthetics; it’s about embracing our lives with newfound confidence.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Dove. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.