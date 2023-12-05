Celebrity makeup artist gives makeup, skincare demo using oil

MANILA, Philippines — Want your makeup to last longer when attending the many holiday parties ahead?

Celebrity makeup artist Nikki Duque recently shared a makeup trick: applying dry oil as primer for makeup.

“First, apply it directly on the skin. Massage it,” she instructed in an exclusive demo for Philstar.com.

Dry oil such as Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse, which comes in four variants - Huile Prodigieuse, Huile Prodigieuse Florale, Huile Prodigieuse Or, and the newest Huile Prodigieuse Néroli, can be easily absorbed by the skin so it is more effective in holding makeup, Duque said.

“Hindi s’ya nakapatong like a film… It gives a sheer, satin finish.”

To unlock the potential of these dry oils, you can apply them directly to your face and body or blend a few drops with Nuxe cream. Massage the oil into the skin using circular motions to release muscle tension and ensure even distribution, said Rustan Marketing Corporation (RMK) Group team behind Nuxe: Associate Brand Manager Elaine Judan, Beauty and Cosmetics Division Manager Audrey Canta, and Digital and Marketing Communications Division Manager Ayet Bernardo-Quimpo.

For your hair, dispense 1 to 2 pumps of the product into your hand and distribute the dry oil from your scalp to the tips of your hair. For an intensive conditioning treatment, apply it as a mask all over your hair once or twice a week, leaving it on for a minimum of 10 minutes before shampooing. It is suitable for use on beards, too.

For relaxation, warm a few drops of oil in your hands, cup them together, and take long, deep breaths, allowing the soothing scents to calm your spirit. For a truly luxurious experience, add a few drops to your warm bath as part of your nightly routine.

As makeup base, after oil application on the face, Duque recommended brushing the skin with a non-silicone-based foundation, which can be applied with a swiping or dotting motion.

“After that, since we’re in the Philippines, you have to set it with powder kasi at the end of the day, hulas ka na nu’n!” she quipped. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo