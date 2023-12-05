Timeless elegance and innovation with Silhouette eyewear

MANILA, Philippines — Dating back to 1964, iconic luxury eyewear brand Silhouette has been a pioneering force in the eyewear industry, setting benchmarks for innovation and design.

For nearly six decades, Silhouette’s commitment to revolutionizing the world of eyewear remains in its DNA. The brand continues its legacy of creating eyewear that not only embodies superior design but also encapsulates the individuality of each wearer.

Each pair of Silhouette represents more than just an eyewear; it embodies a philosophy where innovation meets timeless elegance.

Purist by Design

Inspired by the shifting perspectives found in optical illusions of art installations and architecture, the Purist Collection boasts clean lines from the side view and surprises with softer, fluid designs from the top.

This collection embodies pure aesthetics, symbolizing Silhouette's pursuit of sensual simplicity in design.

SPX Illusion

A testament to Silhouette’s dedication to innovation, this collection showcases the essence of design and aesthetics while retaining its known features.

Each color is meticulously developed, offering unique patterned hues, opacity and tactile finishes; further enhancing the wearer's experience.

Rimless Shades

Embodying temporary twists in rimless sunglasses, this collection caters to those seeking a glamorous, feminine allure, drawing inspiration from intricate fine lines and refined cutouts.

These extraordinary pieces promise to captivate, transforming any appearance into a spectacle of elegance and sophistication.

TMA Icon

Radiating classic elegance and timelessness, the TMA Icon collection offers a balanced range of pol and non-pol lenses, catering to those who seek timeless refinement.

With an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, innovatio and individuality, Silhouette continues to shape the world of eyewear by blending tradition with cutting-edge design.

These are available in Vision Express branches.