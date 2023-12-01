Zip up this holiday season with World Balance Exo-shell sneakers

With the ExoShell collection, World Balance not only anticipates the changing trends in footwear fashion but also demonstrates a dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation.

MANILA, Philippines — World Balance is introducing zip-up shoes featuring ExoShell just in time for Christmas season!

World Balance’s latest offering is a lowtop and chunky sneaker, similar to past sneakers, but with a fresher and bold take.

This version features a mesh upper with a zipper over the lacing for a more seamless, one-piece look and aesthetics to conceals the technology and comfort hiding within the shoe. It also has with gore straps that secures a snug fit.

As for the performance aspect, the biggest change in World Balance ExoShell is the full-length World Balance Trampolite that sits atop and runs throughout the shoe. It is connected to the upper in an attempt to ensure maximum cushioning.

As the brand continues to evolve, the ExoShell stands as a testament to World Balance's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, stylish and high-performance footwear for the discerning consumer.

So, what are you waiting for? Zip up with World Balance this holiday season.

The ExoShell collection comes in four colorways and is available in World Balance stores and online at www.worldbalance.com.ph.