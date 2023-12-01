Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray support World AIDS Day campaign

The Philippines' two Miss Universe titleholders, Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018), support the Love Yourself Campaign on World AIDS Day.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray are staunch advocates of Love Yourself organization's U=U (Undetectable=Untransmittable) crusade.

The two beauty queens were together at the photo studio of Love Yourself founder Dr. Vinn Pagtakhan's Pasig compound for a campaign shoot.

The U=U campaign espouses treatment as protection by taking antiretroviral therapy (ART), making People Living with HIV (PLHIV) reach a level of undetectable viral load (the amount of HIV in the blood) status so they will no longer pass on the virus to others.

"HIV takes lives. It affects us because there's always someone close to us who's under the clutches of the disease," Catriona pointed out.

Love Yourself, as the national organization spreading the awareness campaign, is at the forefront of these continuing efforts with the help of volunteers and allies.

"As of September 2023, there are 110,000 reported HIV cases in the Philippines. Of that number, 60% have accessed treatment. Of those accessing treatment, 40% need to address their viral load through continuous treatment.

"There are 13 Love Yourself testing centers all over the Philippines, with most of them located in major cities like Cebu, Davao, Bacolod, as well as Metro Manila. The Boracay site will open by 2024. There are also 35 other partner sites funded by Global Fund," shared Love Yourself spokesperson Danvic Rosadiño.

"Stigma thrives in places of silence. Let's talk more about this campaign and reach out to others to help the crusade. Sometimes, people don't realize how hurting the words they've spoken out of ignorance and/or lack of knowledge. Let's help push for this campaign nationally and globally," said Pia.

The HIV campaign was part of her winning answer when she competed and won the crown in 2015.

December 1st is celebrated worldwide as World AIDS Day.

