Michelle Dee given Miss Universe winner's homecoming welcome, parade

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 is glad that Filipinos wholeheartedly welcomed her home even without a crown.

In her Instagram account, Michelle Dee posted photos in Ninoy Aquino International Airport with lots of fans welcoming her home.

"Feels good to be back home. With or without the crown, all of you made me feel like I was a winner," she wrote.

Michelle said that all her Miss Universe effort and sacrifice are all worth it after receiving a warm welcome from her "kakabayans."

"Last night was so overwhelming! All I could feel was so much love and support from all of you," she said.

"It was definitely not an easy road to get to this point but everything was well worth it! Madami pa tayo pagdadaanan and I can’t wait to bring you along the ride with me. Mahal na mahal ko kayo #FILIPINAS.

"Maraming Salamat. Sobrang nakakataba ng puso. I can’t wait to see you all soon at the parade!"

Michelle ended her journey in the Top 10 of the pageant. Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios won the first Miss Universe title for her country.

