Miss Earth 2023 officially kicks off in Vietnam next week

South Korea’s Mina Sue Choi (second from left) is crowned Miss Earth 2022 at Okada Manila in Parañaque City on November 29, 2022. She is the first Korean to win the pageant. The other winners are Sheridan Mortlock of Australia, Miss Air 2022; Nadeen Ayoub of Palestine, Miss Water, and Andrea Aguilera of Colombia, Miss Fire.

MANILA, Philippines — Starting November 28, delegate arrivals in Vietnam from over 80 countries and territories will officially kick off the Miss Earth 2023 pageant, as they compete for the crowns of Miss Earth Fire, Miss Earth Water, Miss Earth Air and top crown/title Miss Earth 2023.

For the next three weeks, the delegates will be facing off in the pre-pageant challenges that include the National Costume, Swimsuit, Talent and Best Eco Project. The 2023 edition of the Miss Earth pageant carries the message "Unique Bond - One Planet."

The past weeks saw the online presentation of the delegates' National Culture & Tradition, Ecotourism Destinations, Countries' Eco Initiatives, Landmarks Around the World, as well as the delegates' advocacy and introduction videos.

Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Marie Aduana will be flying to Vietnam early next week to join the other international eco warriors.

Organized by TNA Entertainment, the 23rd Miss Earth coronation rites will unfold in Ho Chi Minh City on December 22. Reigning titleholder Mina Sue Choi of Korea will crown the new winner. Stay tuned!

