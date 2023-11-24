Hairstylist believes Michelle Dee better with long hair at Miss Universe 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Professional hairstylist Mary Letim believed that Michelle Dee would have been more glamorous if she sported long hair at Miss Universe 2023.

In an interview with Philstar.com during the launch of her new Kavougera products, Mary said that Michelle's short hair suits her but wearing a long hair is more faboulous.

"Actually, para sa akin ha, bagay sa kanya 'yung short hair pero kasi mas glamorous tignan kung mahaba 'yung hair niya. When you say kasi beauty pageant, dapat total package, 'yung hair, 'yung makeup, gowns, dapat dugtong-dugtong 'yon e," she said.

"Pero bagay naman sa kanya, para may high fashion lang 'yung dating (if long hair)," she added.

