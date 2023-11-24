Looking for matte-finish sunscreen? Nature Republic introduces California Aloe Fresh Powdery Sun Stick

The California Aloe Fresh Powdery Sun Stick is a true testament to Nature Republic’s commitment to harnessing the power of nature in skincare.

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean beauty brand Nature Republic continues its legacy of delivering natural, eco-conscious beauty solutions with the relaunch of its much-acclaimed California Aloe Vera Line.

At the forefront of this innovative product range is the Fresh Powdery Sun Stick, the multi-awarded solution for everyday sun protection and moisturization.

The California Aloe Fresh Powdery Sun Stick is a true testament to Nature Republic’s commitment to harnessing the power of nature in skincare. Boasting an impressive SPF50+ PA++++ rating, the award-winning formula combines robust sun defense with the soothing and non-greasy moisturizing properties of aloe vera.

California Aloe Line and the classic Soothing and Moisture Aloe Vera Gel in tub

It’s lightweight and doesn’t leave a heavy, sticky feeling or white cast, making it an indispensable asset perfectly suited for everyday use in the dynamic Philippine climate. It also acts as a primer for makeup, and doesn’t move makeup underneath when reapplied.

“The unique powdery texture of this sun stick glides on smoothly, leaving a matte finish that’s ideal for oily or combination skin, which is the common skin type for Filipinos. Plus, it’s water- and sweat-resistant, so your protection stays in place even perfect for the hot Philippine weather,” Nature Republic Philippines president Darrell Sia said.

The sun stick is competitively priced at P795 or customers can avail of the 1+1 promo at P1,395, ensuring that everyone can enjoy nature’s finest sun protection without compromise.

Don’t be the last to join the #AloeSunSafe movement and be part of the #SunSafeClub with Nature Republic. Grab your own California Aloe Fresh Powdery Sun Stick at Nature Republic stores nationwide and online on Shopee, Lazada and Tiktok, and share your thoughts on social media.

Don’t forget to tag @naturerepublicph and use the hashtag #NatureRepublicPH #AloeSunSafe when you show off those sunny adventures with Nature Republic!