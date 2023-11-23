'Epitome of a Miss Universe': Kendra Kramer meets 'lookalike' Catriona Gray

MANILA, Philippines — Kendra Kramer, daughter of celebrity couple Doug and Cheska Kramer, finally got to meet her supposed lookalike Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Cheska and Kendra were both invited to a daytime event hosted by fashion brand Dior, with Doug jokingly tagging along as their cameraman, as was Catriona fresh from her Miss Universe 2023 hosting stint in El Salvador.

Kendra managed to grab a few moments with Catriona and snap a few photos together. Doug said on his Instagram stories that Kendra and Catriona talked for a good 10 minutes.

"So pretty, so humble! So happy to finally meet Catriona... Epitome of a Ms Universe!" Kendra wrote on her own Instagram account.

Her parents were very supportive, with Cheska also praising Catriona as a beautiful queen through and through and reiterated her humility, while Doug quipped Catriona and Kendra could pass as sisters.

Several other individuals, including Doug's sister Brandy, again pointed out Kendra and Catriona's resemblance and said Kendra could be a future Miss Universe contestant, should she choose to pursue pageantry.

At the recently-concluded 72nd Miss Universe competition, Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios was crowned as the successor to Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel.

Catriona was on ground to congratulate Sheynnis immediately after her coronation and to laud the performance of Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10.

