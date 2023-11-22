Designers gather for PHx Fashion Conference return

MANILA, Philippines — After a four-year hiatus since its inception, the PHx Fashion Conference returned to further highlight the innovations, inspirations, and possible further collaborations of Filipino fashion designers.

A majority of the conference — held in Ayala Museum from November 17 to 19 — was conducted by TFC Press founder Philippe Terrien and his wife Giselle Go, the former fashion editor of Marie Claire Philippines and former editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar Singapore.

TFC Press was also involved in a Portfolio Review for unique creative, design, and commercial perspectives alongside panelists like Paris-based Filipino-British designer Norman René De Vera, whose experience includes brands such as Celine, Louis Vuitton, Versace, and Calvin Klein.

De Vera, who is currently the design and image director of AZ Factory, opened up proceedings in a conversational conference with Vogue Philippines fashion director Pam Quiñones.

Also taking part in the conference as speakers were another designer Carl Jan Cruz and bespoke jewelry maker 13 Lucky Monkey co-founders Dante Dizon and Noli Coronado as they discussed ideal practices in international fashion on top of their own personal journeys.

PHx Station

The PHx Fashion Group also introduced this year PHx Station, which allows local contemporary fashion brands and designers a larger platform to showcase their works.

Additionally, it serves as the culmination of the mentoring process and fashion journey which began at the very first PHx Fashion Conference in 2019.

Until January next year, different designers are present in a special pop-up in Makati's Greenbelt 5. These include brands and designers like Jude Macasinag, HaMu, Idyllic Summers and Aire. Other participating Filipino brands and designers include Alexie Nethercott, Apara, Bagasáo, Kelvin Morales, Liliana Manahan, Randolf, and several others.

PHx Station also collaborated with the fashion schools of De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde, iAcademy, and SoFA as a student from each institution present their own collections.

