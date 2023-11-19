^

Fashion and Beauty

'Something fishy': Rhian Ramos tweets as Miss Universe Top 5 with Philippines trends; Filipinos thank Michelle Dee

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 19, 2023 | 12:44pm
'Something fishy': Rhian Ramos tweets as Miss Universe Top 5 with Philippines trends; Filipinos thank Michelle Dee
Official Miss Universe art card with the Philippines in the Top 5 that trended online (left). The post has since been deleted by Miss Universe, and has been replaced with an new art card, with Thailand in Philippines' place (right).
Miss Universe Organization

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Rhian Ramos tweeted a cryptic comment just as pictures of the Philippines in the Top 5 from the official Miss Universe art card circulated online.

On Twitter, Rhian, Miss Philippines Michelle Dee's best friend and roommate, said, "Something" followed by emojis of different fish to imply "something fishy."

Rhian's tweet came just as an official Miss Universe art card with the Philippines in the Top 5 trended online. The post has since been deleted by Miss Universe, and has been replaced with an new art card, with Thailand in Philippines' place.

Filipino social media users thanked Philippine bet Michelle Dee for making them proud in representing the country at the 72nd Miss Universe held in El Salvador earlier.

Michelle ended her journey in the semifinals as she failed to enter the Top 5. 

The Kapuso actress had a strong preliminaries performance, stunning the crowd during the swimsuit preliminary competition, evening gown and national costume show.

Here are the social media reactions to Michelle ending her Miss Universe journey:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

