'Something fishy': Rhian Ramos tweets as Miss Universe Top 5 with Philippines trends; Filipinos thank Michelle Dee

Official Miss Universe art card with the Philippines in the Top 5 that trended online (left). The post has since been deleted by Miss Universe, and has been replaced with an new art card, with Thailand in Philippines' place (right).

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Rhian Ramos tweeted a cryptic comment just as pictures of the Philippines in the Top 5 from the official Miss Universe art card circulated online.

On Twitter, Rhian, Miss Philippines Michelle Dee's best friend and roommate, said, "Something" followed by emojis of different fish to imply "something fishy."

Rhian's tweet came just as an official Miss Universe art card with the Philippines in the Top 5 trended online. The post has since been deleted by Miss Universe, and has been replaced with an new art card, with Thailand in Philippines' place.

Filipino social media users thanked Philippine bet Michelle Dee for making them proud in representing the country at the 72nd Miss Universe held in El Salvador earlier.

Something ???????????? — Rhian Ramos (@whianwamos) November 19, 2023

Michelle ended her journey in the semifinals as she failed to enter the Top 5.

The Kapuso actress had a strong preliminaries performance, stunning the crowd during the swimsuit preliminary competition, evening gown and national costume show.

Here are the social media reactions to Michelle ending her Miss Universe journey:

Di man ako nanonood pero atse the best ka pa din #MichelleDee — roy mustang (@nirvash45) November 19, 2023

Wtf? Bumabalik ba sa TRUMP ERA? No more queens with substance? #MichelleDee — M E L A N C H O L I A (@Itsgeloompoy) November 19, 2023

Di ka nila pinakuda dahil alam nilang lalamunin mo silang lahat ng buong buo. You gave us the roller coaster ride of excitement and emotion. TYSM MMD!???????????????? #MissUniverse2023 #MichelleDee pic.twitter.com/caylXbms1T — Kid? (@itskuyskido) November 19, 2023

Miss Philippines gave a good and fierce fight! Di nasayang ang vote ko. I am still proud of her representing us and putting us back in the line. Di siya uuwing empty-handed! SLAAAAY, QUEEN! ?????#MichelleDee #MissUniversePhilippines2023 #MissUniverso2023 #MissUniverse2023 — LESTER (@lester_TS) November 19, 2023

#MissUniverse2023#MichelleDee

We are still proud of you, Michelle Dee. Your dedication is what sets you apart, we love you , inilaban mo ang FILIPINAS ???????? pic.twitter.com/dVEnAGL9vQ — belle (@itsBelleN) November 19, 2023

Nghihinayang tpga ako???? di nila nakita kun gano kaganda at katalino si Michelle????#MichelleDee — ChinxEsoj???????? (@ChinxJose) November 19, 2023

Lol. #MissUniverse is a joke. Great stage presence over all, A winner in Advocacy, and im sure as hell #MichelleDee nailed her close door interview since Q&A is one of her top forte. They're afraid when girly speaks during the live q&a it will surely ruined their cooking show???? — SLeigh_Lisa?³²? (@msSalvatoreee) November 19, 2023

WHY!! YOU DIDN'T GIVE THE PHILIPPINES A SPOT ON THE TOP 5 !! WHICH SHE DESERVED!! I really want to see her answering the QA !!!! ???? #MichelleDee #MissUniverse2023 — Reighn (@Reighn08561664) November 19, 2023

di nila pinahawak ng mic lalamunin sana sila sa saguran nito!#MichelleDee — ? • (@moralejapau) November 19, 2023

