Michelle Dee impresses fans with her Spanish at Miss Universe 2023 

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 14, 2023 | 1:13pm
Michelle Dee impresses fans with her Spanish at Miss Universe 2023Â 
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee
Miss Universe Philippines, Michelle Dee via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2023 Michelle Dee showcased her Spanish-speaking prowess in a Miss Universe event in El Salvador. 

Pageant News X account posted the video where Michelle spoke purely Spanish when she introduced herself to the audience at the Miss Universe welcome dinner. 

"Miss Universe Philippines 2023 #MichelleDee showcased her prowess in speaking Spanish during her introduction. She proves that Filipinos is the 'Latinos of Asia,'” Pageant News wrote. 

"Filipino culture is a unique blend of East and West. With heavy Spanish and American influences from colonization, Filipino culture is a melting pot of different traditions, values, music and food from around the world," it added. 

Michelle also posted the video on her Instagram account. 

"A few snaps from last night’s welcome dinner for the #72MISSUNIVERSE delegates!" she wrote. 

"Once again, muschísimas gracias #elsalvador & @missuniversosv for the amazing hospitality you’ve been showing the whole @missuniverse organization! I can’t wait for the universe to experience such an amazing country," she added. 

MICHELLE DEE

MISS UNIVERSE

MISS UNIVERSE 2023
