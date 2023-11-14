'Something very important to the Philippines': Michelle Dee hints at Miss Universe 2023 finals outfit

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2023 Michelle Dee gave hints on what she will wear at this year's pageant on Sunday in El Salvador.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Michelle said that Mark Bumgarner will design her gowns for the pageant.

“Expect me to be very MMD. I'd like to express my edginess, my fierceness but also make sure that everything I wear makes my personality,” she said.

"Abangan, but it's something very important to the Philippines,” she added.

Michelle also said that she's perfectionist so she's involved in all of the planning in every aspect of the competition.

“For every aspect of the competition, I definitely have my input. I'm perfectionist, if I may, I really want to make sure I'm involved in all of the planning, all of the executions, the creative directions," she said.

"I'm very grateful that I’m given a creative freedom to do so. I am a creative at heart,” she added.

The Miss Universe 2023 competition will be held on November 18 in El Salvador. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

