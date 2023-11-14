^

Fashion and Beauty

'Something very important to the Philippines': Michelle Dee hints at Miss Universe 2023 finals outfit

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 14, 2023 | 11:59am

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2023 Michelle Dee gave hints on what she will wear at this year's pageant on Sunday in El Salvador. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Michelle said that Mark Bumgarner will design her gowns for the pageant. 

“Expect me to be very MMD. I'd like to express my edginess, my fierceness but also make sure that everything I wear makes my personality,” she said.  

"Abangan, but it's something very important to the Philippines,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

Michelle also said that she's perfectionist so she's involved in all of the planning in every aspect of the competition.  

“For every aspect of the competition, I definitely have my input. I'm perfectionist, if I may, I really want to make sure I'm involved in all of the planning, all of the executions, the creative directions," she said.  

"I'm very grateful that I’m given a creative freedom to do so. I am a creative at heart,” she added. 

The Miss Universe 2023 competition will be held on November 18 in El Salvador. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATEDMichelle Dee reaches 600k IG followers days before Miss Universe 2023
 

vuukle comment

MICHELLE DEE

MISS UNIVERSE 2023
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Michelle Dee delivers on 'Filipinas!' intro during Miss Universe 2023 prelims
3 hours ago

Michelle Dee delivers on 'Filipinas!' intro during Miss Universe 2023 prelims

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee has set a high standard for Filipinos and pageant fans with her introduction during...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Overall happy': Michelle Dee gives update on Miss Universe 2023 closed-door interview
4 hours ago

'Overall happy': Michelle Dee gives update on Miss Universe 2023 closed-door interview

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee is happy with her performance during the closed-door interview. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Who will host Miss Universe 2023 alongside Catriona Gray?
14 hours ago

Who will host Miss Universe 2023 alongside Catriona Gray?

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 14 hours ago
The Miss Universe Organization announced the names of the women who will be hosting the 72nd edition pageant in El Salva...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Paparating na sa Swimwear Competition station': Miss Universe reveals 2023 pageant format
15 hours ago

'Paparating na sa Swimwear Competition station': Miss Universe reveals 2023 pageant format

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 15 hours ago
After revealing the flow of the elimination rounds, the Miss Universe 2023 competition and selection process has officially...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe 2023 pageant format: What's new and what to expect
23 hours ago

Miss Universe 2023 pageant format: What's new and what to expect

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 23 hours ago
The Miss Universe 2023 competition officially commenced with closed-door interviews following the unveiling of the elimination...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Pilipinas' intro? Michelle Dee wraps up preliminary rehearsals
1 day ago

'Pilipinas' intro? Michelle Dee wraps up preliminary rehearsals

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee is gearing up for the preliminary stages of this year's Miss Universe pageant...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with