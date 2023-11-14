Autism Society Philippines wishes Michelle Dee good luck for Miss Universe 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The Autism Society Philippines sent a message for Miss Universe 2023 Michelle Dee days before the pageant to be held in El Salvador on Sunday.

In Miss Universe Philippines' Instagram account, the organization uploaded a video wherein the Autism Society can be seen wishing Michelle good luck.

"Some people very close to Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee want to send her a very special message," the organization captioned the post.

In the video, society members Ronald Rabena, Rheyn Garcia, John Sherwin Eleazar, Darwin Jed Dizon, Xander Gatchalian, Nichelle Joy Balba, Jasper Gotan, Andrea Alviso, Pia Cabanero, Charlene Escasinas, Anton Coronel, Ferdenico Verdejo, Jake Czander Acosta, Margeaux Corrales, Darren Belizario, Mark Alain Pampolina, Cid Tampo, Kerstian Noel Manguito, Ace Xavier Pagdanganan, Kenrick Cheng, Psalm Generoso, Andrea Sygrid Barbosa, Kareel Maliwat, Billicent Macuse, Leonard Carag, Fladee Mhel Carreon, Rhav Lomboy, Samuel Young, Eldrich Bernardo, Revin Hatol, Paco Alfonso, Nonel Gundra and Xione Akki Peñaflorida can be seen wishing Michelle good luck.

"Hi Ate Michelle," the video started.

"And I wanted to wish you buena suerte and ma cualli ohtli. Those are Spanish and Nahuati for good luck. As we give you such for your journey in El Salvador for your pageant of a lifetime.

"We are with you dreaming of an Autism-OK universe."

Michelle commented on the post, saying: "My fuel."

Last October, Michelle said on the sidelines of PeopleAsia Women of Style and Substance that she’s very happy working with Autism Society Philippines.

"I'm very happy and privileged to working with Autism Society Philippines, one of our premiere campaign actually is autism perks where individuals can be entitled to a full-time workplace and of course, to empower them, give them the chance to live their own life to the fullest and to raise awareness as well,” she said.

