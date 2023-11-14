Michelle Dee reaches 600k IG followers days before Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee leaves Manila on October 31 en route to El Salvador for the 72nd Miss Universe finals on November 18.

MANILA, Philippines — Days before the pageant, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee has reached 600 thousand followers on Instagram.

Michelle announced her new milestone on her Instagram account.

"HAPPY 600k," she captioned the post with #MMDVERSE and #BAYANIHAN hashtags.

She wore an all-denim ensemble for her outfit of the day.

"An all denim smile-filled day just felt right today!" she wrote.

Recently, Michelle claimed the top spot at the ongoing Miss Universe 2023 fan vote contest.

The 72nd Miss Universe edition will unfold on November 18 in National Gymnasium in San Salvador, El Salvador.

