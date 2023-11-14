LIST: Meet the Miss Universe 2023 candidates

MANILA, Philippines — Excitement grows each day as Miss Universe 2023, the pageant's 72nd edition, to be held in El Salvador draws near.

The pageant will begin with the preliminary competition on November 15 (November 16, 8 a.m. in the Philippines) and the national costume competition on November 16 (November 17, 9 a.m. in the Philippines), before the main coronation event on November 18 (November 19, 9 a.m. in the Philippines).

The Philippines' own Michelle Dee is one of 86 beauty queens hoping to succeed Filipino-American and reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel.

At the very least, Michelle is hoping to bring the Philippines back into the semifinal round after last year's pageant marked the country's first early exit in 12 years.

This edition of Miss Universe is already historical as it has the first-ever married woman and mother competing, as well as two transgender contestants.

Meet the Miss Universe 2023 candidates:

Miss Albania Endi Demneri comes from a family of fashion designers and beauty queens and is a professional model herself, having participated in the Milan Fashion Show last year.

As of 2022, Albania has only reached as far as the Top 10 since first joining Miss Universe (their inaugural candidate Anisa Kospiri was one of two national delegates to reach that mark), and Endi is considered one of this year's stronger candidates for the crown.

Miss Angola Ana Coimbra is an Economics graduate, model, and project manager whose advocacies include breast cancer awareness and family agriculture importance.

Angola has been crowned Miss Universe only once before, Leila Lopes in 2011, and Ana is just Angola's second candidate since 2019.

Miss Argentina Yamile Dajud has a Social Communication degree specializing in public opinion and political marketing from the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogota, Colombia, her parents' home country, and is currently studying law.

Because of her parents' heritage, she competed in Miss Colombia 2021 and finished as fourth runner-up. That same year Señorita Sucre she competed at Señorita Colombia 2021 and finished as third runner-up.

Argentina's sole Miss Universe to date is Norma Beatriz Nolan in 1962, and the country's latest progession was Alina Luz Akselrad making it to the Top 21 of the 2020 edition eventually won by Mexico's Andrea Meza.

Miss Aruba Karol Croes is an entrepreneur, model, and social media marketer whose advocacy is providing educational, authentic, and informed content for the youth alongisde values of altruism, social awareness, and kindness.

Karol is hoping to improve on her country's best-ever finish, Taryn Mansell as the runner-up in 1996. Her predecessor Kiara Arends failed to make the semifinals, but in 2021 Thessaly Zimmerman placed in the Top 10, the country's first finish at that mark in over two decades.

Miss Australia Moraya Wilson is a model and a secondary school sports coach for athletics, cross country, and snowsports, and even competed internationally for eight years as a downhill ski racer.

She is finishing a Business Marketing degree at Melbourne's RMIT University and gunning to be the third Australian delegate to win Miss Universe after Kerry Anne Wells in 1972 and Jennifer Hawkins in 2004.

Miss Bahamas Melissa Ingraham has a bachelor's degree in Environmental Science and a master's degree in Climate Change studies leading to her career as an environmental scientist alongside modelling.

Melissa previously competed at Miss Long Island 2023, but the title she covets is Miss Universe; in 2021 Chantel O'Brian became the country's first-ever delegate to ever place at the pageant, finishing in the Top 10, since joining in 1963.

Miss Bahrain Lujane Yacoub is a half-American actress, dancer, and model whose advocacy is empowering children through arts and expression, and is one of three teenagers competing at Miss Universe 2023.

She actually competed in Miss Bahrain last year and finished just behind her predecessor Evlin Khalifa, and is her country's third consecutive representative at Miss Universe.

Miss Belgium Emilie Vansteenkiste is a model, Latin dancer, and occupational therapy student who can speak Dutch and French.

Belgium's highest finish in Miss Universe was in the Top 6 by Anke Vandermeersch in 1992.

Miss Bolivia Estafany Rivero is an architect, interior decorator, and model, and for years has been working with Fundación Armonía to preserve the endangered endemic Barba Azul macaw.

Bolivia has yet to figure a win at the Miss Universe pageant.

Miss Brazil Maria Brechane is a journalism student working as a model and actress with several sporting backgrounds, and is the second of three teenagers competing at Miss Universe 2023.

Despite being a consistent favorite, Brazil has only won Miss Universe twice — Iêda Maria Vargas in 1963 and Martha Vasconcellos in 1968 — and since then have garnered nine runner-up finishes, most recently Julia Gama in 2020 as first runner-up.

Miss British Virgin Island Ashellica Fahie is a legal manager and business owner with a degree in General Studies concentrating on Humanities and also holds a law degree, interested in financial literacy and mental health awareness.

Ashellica previously won Miss BVI Teen 2011 and was a second runner-up at the Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant the same year.

The British Virgin Islands have never placed at Miss Universe but have won Best National Costume twice since first joining in 1977.

Miss Bulgaria Yuliia Pavlikova's pageant experience includes Miss Earth 2021 and Miss Grand International 2022, and at 30 years old is the oldest contestant at Miss Universe 2023 following the pageant scrapping its age limit rules.

She is the last entrant for this year's pageant following internal issues in her home organization, but Yuliia will not be fazed attempting to make history as the first Bulgarian candidate since the country joined in 1991 to place or even win the competition.

Miss Cambodia Sotima John is a model and aspiring fashion designer who competed Miss Tourism International 2019 where she finished as fourth runner-up and won Dreamgirl of the Year.

Cambodia is fairly new to Miss Universe, having first joined in 2017 and never having placed since then.

Miss Cameroon Issie Princesse, a management student and breast cancer advocate, has been waiting for her shining moment since being named her country's representative to Miss Universe 2023 a year ago.

Cameroon is also new to Miss Universe, making its debut at Miss Universe 2020 when it was held in May 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miss Canada Madison Kvaltin is an entrepreneur with a degree in Sociology and Business whose pageant experience includes a Top 8 finish at Miss International 2022 — Canada's best finish in any top pageant since 2009 — after being the runner-up at Miss Universe Canada the same year and Miss Intercontinental 2026.

Madison also owns operates a marketing and web design company and founded Skilla Athletics which promotes healthy body confidence and the celebration of bodies through movement especially sports.

Canada has won Miss Universe twice, Karen Baldwin in 1982 and Natalie Glebova in 2005, and have placed in the Top 10 four times since their last coronation. Last year Amelia Tu finished in the Top 16.

Miss Cayman Islands Ileann Powery is an entrepreneur, a self-taught photographer and videographer, and a professional volleyball player for the national team for over a decade now.

The Cayman Islands have frequently competed in Miss Universe since first joining in 1980, with several disruptions, but have never reached the semifinals and won Miss Congeniality twice in its first three years.

Miss Chile Celeste Viel is a model and health coach studying Public Relations at Miami's Florida International University and is the daughter of Miss World Chile 1992 Paula Caballero.

Celeste's predecessor Sofia Depassier was a joint Miss Congeniality winner, though she hopes to add to Chile's sole Miss Universe win by Cecilia Fonck in 1987.

Miss China Jia Qi is a former track and field athlete who has previously contended in fitness competitions.

China was the second runner-up in their first Miss Universe participation back in 2002, represented by Zhuo Ling, but have only reached as high as 4th runner-up in 2011 (Luo Zilin) ever since.

Miss Colombia Camila Avella is a model, tennis player, content creator, a Social Communication and Journalism graduate, and makes history as one of the first married women and mothers to compete at Miss Universe following the pageant's rule change.

Colombia has always been a strong competitor at the pageant, with first-ever participant Luz Marina Zuluaga winning in 1958 and most recent winner Paulina Vega in 2014, and a whopping 13 runner-up finishes. Camila's predecessor María Fernanda Aristizábal finished in the Top 16.

Miss Costa Rica Lisbeth Valverde is a model and entrepreneur with a degree in Special Education who previously competed at Miss Centroamerican 2015, Miss Intercontinental Costa Rica 2016, and Reina de la Costa Maya and Miss Panamerican International both in 2019.

Costa Rica has reached the semifinal round of Miss Universe ten times but has never gone beyond the Top 10.

Miss Croatia Andrea Erjavec is a Education student at the University of Zagreb advocating for children's physical and mental health.

Andrea previously competed at Miss Universe Croatia 2020 and finished as the second runner-up. Croatia has yet to win Miss Universe, reaching as far as the Top 16 three times since first joining in 1997.

Miss Universe Curaçao Kim Rossen is a track and field medalist, model, and occupational therapist with a diploma from the University of Rotterdam, and finished as a runner-up at Miss Curaçao Holland 2023.

Curaçao's best Miss Universe finish remains to be Annemarie Braafheid's 1st runner-up title in 1968, but have reached the Top 10 five times since 1991, with Kim's predecessor Gabriëla Dos Santos finishing in the Top 5.

Miss Czech Republic Vanesa Švédová is a student and model who has been waiting to compete at Miss Universe since being named her country's representative last December.

The Czech Republic reached the Top 15 three times in four years from 2007-10, with a Top 10 finish in 2009, but haz never won the crown.

Miss Denmark Nikoline Hansen is a cosmetic clinic receptionist and a Marketing Economics student at the Copenhagen Business Academy, with aspirations of working in social media and content creation in the fashion and beauty industry.

Denmark did not send a representative to last year's pageant, and their best finish at Miss Universe was Aino Korva as the 1st runner-up in 1963.

Miss Dominican Republic Mariana Downing is a half-British model and actress who has worked with charities like Habitat for Humanity and the Jack Brewer Foundation, and was previously in a relationship with singer-actor Marc Anthony.

The Dominican Republic's sole Miss Universe win remains to be Amelia Vega's in 2003, who also won Best National Costume, with five runner-up finishes ever since including Mariana's predecessor Andreína Martínez at 2nd runner-up.

Miss Ecuador Delary Stoffers is a model, Business Administration student, and animal rights activist who previously competed at Reina de Carnaval 2020, Concurso Nacional de Belleza Ecuador 2020, and is a winner of Miss Guayas.

Ecuador's best finish at Miss Universe was Constanza Jalil in 2013 as the 2nd runner-up.

Miss Egypt Mohra Tantawy is a Business Marketing and professional model who previously competed at Miss Intercontinental 2022.

Egypt is marking a return to Miss Universe since 2019, when the country was represented by Diana Hamed; it has yet to win or even place at the annual pageant.

Miss El Salvador Isabella García-Manzo is a Hospitality Business Administration student in Spain and will be welcoming Miss Universe back to her country for just the second time after El Salvador first hosted in 1975, when its was by Finland's Anne Marie Pohtamo.

The hometown will be gunning for a pioneer Miss Universe win, as El Salvador's best recognition was winning Best National Costume in 2018.

Miss Equatorial Guinea Diana Hinestrosa is an Economic Sciences graduate studying for her masters in Psychology who founded the youth organization Proyecto Futuro.

Diana is being pegged as one of Equatorial Guinea's best representatives to date, which may boost the country's chances for its first Miss Universe crown.

Miss Finland Paula Joukanen is a model, professional tennis player, law student, legal trainee at a construction consulting firm, and can speak six languages.

Finland has two Miss Universe crowns to date, Armi Kuusela in 1956 and Anne Marie Pohtamo in 1975, and between coronations the country had eight runner-up finishes.

Miss France Diane Leyre is a trilingual model and radio host who previously been won Miss Île-de-France and Miss Paris, both in 2021, and holds a baccalauréat in Economics and Social Sciences as well as a degree in Business Administration.

Diane was supposed to compete last year but backed out due to the lack of preparations, and was subsequently replaced by her Miss France 2022 1st runner-up Floriane Bascou.

Miss Germany Helena Bleicher is a trilingual model, designer, aspiring teacher, and advocate for environmental conservation and animal welfare who had placed in the Top 10 of Miss Aura International 2022.

Germany was a contender during the early years of Miss Universe, consecutively featuring in the Top 16 plus five runner-up finishes en route to its sole win in 1961 by Marlene Schmidt, but has since reached the Top 15 just 11 times.

Miss Greece Marielia Zaloumi is a model with a degree in Business Management who previously competed in synchronized swimming.

Greece's sole Miss Universe win came in 1964 through Corinna Tsopei, but have sinced reached the semifinals 10 times including two runner-up finishes, most recently Evelina Papantoniou finishing behind Puerto Rico's Denise Quiñones.

Miss Guatemala Michelle Cohn is a professional model, television and radio personality, and entrepreneur who alongside Colombia's Camila Avella will be the first married women and mothers to compete at Miss Universe following a rule change.

Michelle also has previous pageant experience having competed at Miss Grand International, won Miss Guatemala Latina, and finished as third runner-up at Miss América Latina del Mundo all in 2013.

She could make further history by winning Guatemala's first Miss Universe crown as her country has only made the Top 10 just twice since first joining in 1955, most recently by Jessica Scheel in 2019.

Miss Guyana Lisa Narine is a creative coordinator, entrepreneur, dancer, model, archer, and radio host of Indian descent with a diploma in Business and Marketing Management currently finishing a degree in International Relations.

This is Guyana's first time at Miss Universe since 2017 when it was represented by Rafieya Husain due to several controversies hounding the national organization.

Miss Honduras Zuheilyn Clemente is a television presenter and model who graduated from the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos.

Honduras' sole Top 15 finish was by Pastora Pagán Valenzuela in 1955 during the country's second-ever Miss Universe appearance.

Miss Hungary Tünde Blága is a model and published author who competed at Miss Earth 2019 in the Philippines and won the inaugural Miss Tourism Continental in 2021, her position initially under controversy as she was born and raised in Transylvania, Romania.

Hungary withdrew from competing in Miss Universe last year and are yet to register a win at the pageant, its highest being Ágnes Konkoly reaching the Top 10 in 2012.

Miss Iceland Lilja Pétursdóttir is a nursing home employee and one of three teenagers competing this year at Miss Universe; her predecessor Hrafnhildur Haraldsdóttir was also a teenager when she competed last year.

Iceland's best finish at Miss Universe was Anna Geirsdóttir finishing behind Argentina's Norma Nolan in 1962.

Miss India Shweta Sharda is a model and choreographer finishing her studies at the Indira Gandhi National Open University whose advocacies concern environmental conservation and empowering underprivileged youth.

Shweta will hope to emulate the historic Miss Universe win by Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021; her predecessor and Harnaaz's successor managed a Top 16 finish last year.

Miss Indonesia Fabiënne Groeneveld is a a model, a International Business Management graduate with a masters in Business Administration, and animal welfare advocate born in the Netherlands who competed at Miss Globe 2018 in the Philippines, placing in the Top 20 and winning the Best in Evening Gown and Miss Photogenic awards.

Indonesia has eight placements in Miss Universe but no runner-up finishes or wins since 1992; its national organization is currently under fire for alleged incidents of sexual harassment.

Miss Ireland Aishah Akorede is a half-Nigerian model and corporate compliance consultant with a law masters degree in International Corporate Governance with a Degree Plus Employability Award and pursuing a Chartered Governance Qualification Program.

Ireland has never won Miss Universe — it didn't have a representative last year — and its best finishes were 2nd runner-up by Margaret McKeown and Roberta Brown in 1963 and 1983, respectively.

Miss Italy Carmen Panepinto is an Electronics Engineering graduate currently finishing her masters in Bionics Engineering and is into robotics, biomechanics, and bioelectronics thus advocating for empowering women in STEM.

Italy has never won Miss Universe, the closest being 1st runner-up finishes by Daniela Bianchi (1960) and Roberta Capua (1987).

Miss Jamaica Jordanne Levy is a Medicine and Surgery degree holder who began her internship at the University Hospital of the West Indies earlier this year, with dreams of owning a state-of-the-art medical aesthetic spa while raising a family.

Jamaica has never won Miss Universe, its closest attempt being Yendi Phillips' 1st runner-up finish in 2011.

Miss Japan Rio Miyazaki is currently an Early Childhood Education student at Kyoritsu Women's University, with previous experience as a cheerleader for a professional baseball team.

Japan' has won Miss Universe just twice before and nearly fifty years apart, Akiko Kojima in 1959 and Riyo Mori in 2007.

Miss Kazakhstan Tomiris Zair is a Marketing student and model who was Vice Miss Kazakhstan in last year's national competition.

Kazakhstan did not compete in Miss Universe last year after its representative Diana Tashimbetova withdrew from the pageant citing a lack of support and controversies hounding the national organization.

Miss Kosovo Arbesa Rrahmani is a model and actress who was selected to represent her country at the same event Endi Demneri was selected to represent Albania.

Since joining Miss Universe in 2008 (placing in the Top 10 and winning Best National Costume), Kosovo has landed in the Top 16 twice, won Miss Photogenic in 2012, and its best finish remains Marigona Dragusha as second runner-up in 2009.

Miss Laos Phaimany Lathsabanthao is a bilingual model and Business Administration graduate who was the first runner-up in last year's national competition and has participated in Miss Laos twice, winning Miss Photogenic in 2018 and placing in the Top 15 in 2021.

Phaimany's predecessor Payengxa Lor was the first Hmong woman ever to compete at Miss Universe and even took her country to the Top 16 for the first time after winning the fan vote.

Miss Latvia Kate Alexeeva was supposed to compete at Miss Universe last year but had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kate is a trilingual model, entrepreneur, and content creator with pageant experience like Miss Grand International and Top Model of the World under her belt.

This will be Latvia's third appearance at Miss Universe, and its first in more than a decade, with Ieva Kokorevi?a reaching the Top 10 during its Miss Universe debut.

Miss Lebanon Maya Aboul Hosn is a trilingual model and television personality with a Communication degree who was a runner-up to predecessor Yasmina Zaytoun.

Maya previously competed at local pageants Miss Beit Mery in 2014 and Miss International Beauty Maten in 2018, winning both.

This will be Lebanon's second participation at Miss Universe since 2018, its sole crown being Georgina Rizk's in 1971 and its best finish since being Marcelle Herro in the Top 12 two years later.

Miss Malaysia Serena Lee is a Law student at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom hoping to win her country's first Miss Universe crown (it has been awarded Best National Costume twice).

Miss Malta Ella Portelli is an interior designer who also works in the gaming industry after studing Spatial Design and Interior Architecture. She was also a runner-up at Miss World Malta 2020.

Malta has never placed at Miss Universe since first joining in 1968 but Ella's predecessor Maxine Formosa was a co-winner of the Miss Congeniality award with Chile's Sofia Depassier.

Miss Mauritius Tatiana Beauharnais is a multilingual police constable who was appointed to represent her country after finishing as the second runner-up at last year’s Miss Maurice, and was previously Miss Eco International Mauritius Sport and Fitness 2019.

Mauritius has also never placed at Miss Universe since first joining in 1975.

Miss Mexico Melissa Flores is a model and Psychology graduate with a #NoMeLimites advocacy focusing on raising awareness for prevention and protection against courtship violence.

Melissa competed at Miss Earth 2018 when it was held in the Philippines and placed in the Top 4, earning the title of Miss Earth Fire 2018.

Mexico is a constant favorite at Miss Universe having won it three times — Lupita Jones in 1991, Ximena Rosete in 2010, and most recently Andrea Meza in 2020.

Miss Mongolia Namuunzul Batmagnai was the second runner-up of her national pageant and was appointed to represent her country after Nominzul Zandangiin withdrew due to undisclosed reasons.

This will be Mongolia's first time in Miss Universe since 2019 which was just their second appearance at the pageant.

Miss Myanmar Amara Bo is a model (having competed in the local competition series "The Model Academy") and Computer Science graduate who previously finished in the Top 10 of last year's national pageant.

Myanmar has never placed since joining in 1959 though Thuzar Wint Lwin obtained her country's first semifinal appearance in 2020.

Miss Universe Namibia Jameela Uiras is a model and marketing strategist advocating for environmental sustainability.

Michelle Mclean remains to be Namibia's sole Miss Universe from 1992, with the country only reaching the Top 10 just once ever since.

Miss Nepal Jane Garrett is a nurse and business developer aiming to be the first plus-size winner of Miss Universe, in line with her advocacy for body positivity and women's hormonal and mental health.

Since joining Miss Universe in 2017, Nepal's only placed finish was by Manita Devkota landing in the Top 10 the year Catriona Gray won.

Miss Netherlands Rikkie Kollé is a queer content creator and model who has competed on "Holland's Next Top Model" and "Elite Model Look."

Together with Portugal's Marina Machete, Rikkie is the second transgender woman to compete at Miss Universe after Spain's Ángela Ponce in 2018.

Rikkie could make further history by adding to the sole Dutch Miss Universe win by Angela Visser in 1989, with the country's highest recent placing being a third runner-up finish in 2014 by Yasmin Verheijen.

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios is a trilingual model, television host, and community developer who finished in the Top 10 of Teen Universe 2017 and Top 40 of Miss World 2021.

Nicaragua has placed at Miss Universe four times since first joining in 1955.

Miss Nigeria Ugochi Ihezue is a visual artist with a master's degree in Business Administration, previously finishing in the Top 15 of Miss World 2017.

Nigeria's sole placements since joining Miss Universe in 1987 were a Top 10 finish by Agabni Darego in 2001 and more recently a Top 20 finish by Olutosin Araromi in 2019.

Miss Norway Julie Tollefsen is a fashion designer, makeup artist, product developer, and model advocating for mental health.

Mona Grudt won Miss Universe 1990, but since then Norway has only made the Top 15 twice — Kathrine Sørland and Helene Tråsavik back-to-back in 2004 and 2005.

Miss Pakistan Erica Robin is a model marking the debut of Pakistan at Miss Universe, though her title did not come without controversy as conservative politicians and religious leaders alleged she is representing Pakistan without the country's consent.

Miss Panama Natasha Vargas is a journalist and model seeking to add to her country's sole Miss Universe crown by Justine Pasek in 2002.

Justine's reign is the only case to date where the first runner-up succeeded the winner as Russia's Oxana Fedorova was dethroned for being unable to fulfill her duties as Miss Universe.

Miss Paraguay Elicena Andrada is a half-Spanish model and professional tattoo artist who has competed at Reinas del Paraguay 2022, was the second runner-up at Miss Grand Paraguay 2021, the first runner-up in Miss World Paraguay last year, and won Miss América Latina 2017.

Paraguay has never won Miss Universe, the closest being three runner-up finishes, the most recent one being Nadia Ferreira in 2021 behind Harnaaz Sandhu.

Miss Peru Camila Escribens is a bilingual model who was the first runner-up of Miss Perú 2019 and finished in the Top 10 of Miss Grand International the same year.

Peru's sole Miss Universe crown was Gladys Zender in 1957, which was followed by 15 Top 16 finishes until Janick Maceta was a 2nd runner-up in 2020. Camila's predecessor Alessia Rovegno finished in the Top 16.

Miss Philippines Michelle Dee is a bisexual model, host, and actress who finished in the Top 12 of Miss World 2019. Her mother Melanie Marquez won Miss Internationl 1979 while her cousin Winwyn Marquez won Reina Hispanoamericana in 2017.

The Philippines has won Miss Universe four times, most recently Catriona Gray in 2018, and prior to the country's 12-year-streak appearing in the semifinals ending last year it also racked four runner-up finishes.

Miss Poland Angelika Jurkowianiec is a model, dental clinic employee, and Medical Analytics student from the Ludwik Rydygier Collegium Medicum of the Nicolaus Copernicus University.

Poland has never won Miss Universe but have been a runner-up three times — Alicja Bobrowska in 1958, Brygida El?bieta Bziukiewicz in 1986, and Joanna Gapi?ska in 1989.

Miss Portugal Marina Machete is a queer bilingual model and flight attendant who along with Miss Netherlands Rikkie Kollé is the second transgender woman to compete at Miss Universe after Spain's Ángela Ponce in 2018.

Mariana could make further history if she wins Miss Universe as Laura Gonçalves's Top 10 placing in 2011 is Portugal's best finish to date since joining in 1960; her predecessor Telma Madeira finished in the Top 16.

Miss Puerto Rico Karla Guilfú is a model and Psychology graduate who previously finished as Miss Elegance and the first runner-up of Miss Supranational 2021.

Puerto Rico has relative success at Miss Universe with five crowns to date: Marisol Malaret in 1970, Deborah Carthy-Deu in 1985, Dayanara Torres in 1993, Denise Quiñones August in 2001, and most recently in Zuleyka Rivera in 2006.

Miss Russia Margarita Golubeva is a model and singer who previously won Miss Student of Russia 2021 and finished as the first runner-up at Miss Europe 2023.

Russia has won Miss Universe once, Oxana Federova in 2002 who was later dethroned, and has only placed four times ever since including Vera Krasova's 3rd runner-up finish in 2008.

Miss Saint Lucia Earlyca Frederick is a primary school teacher who is a former Miss World Saint Lucia, was a Miss Independence Saint Lucia first runner-up, and won Miss OECS.

This will be Saint Lucia's second Miss Universe appearance since 2019 but are yet to make it to the semifinals following intermittent participation since 1977.

Miss Singapore Priyanka Annuncia is a model, entrepreneur, personal trainer, and private investigator who won Miss Congeniality at Miss Supranational 2018 and competed at the national pageant last year.

.In 2021 Nandita Banna ended over three decades of a Miss Universal semifinal drought by making it to the Top 16, though Priyanka is hoping to do even better.

Miss Slovakia Kinga Puhová is a model currently studying Fashion Product Development at Mod’Spe Paris Central Europe.

Slovakia has only ever placed during their first Miss Universe appearance in 1995 when Silvia Lakatošová made it to the Top 6, though Vladimíra Hre?ov?íková won Miss Photogenic in 1998.

Miss South Africa Bryoni Govender is a model and lawyer who was appointed to represent her country as Miss South Africa 2023 winner Natasha Joubert competed at Miss Universe 2020; Bryoni previously competed at the 2018 edition of the national pageant, finishing in the Top 12 then.

Bryoni is the first South African with Indian descent in 25 years to compete at Miss Universe since Kerishnie Naicker in 1998, who finished in the Top 10.

To date South Africa has won Miss Universe three times: Margaret Gardiner in 1978, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in 2017, and most recently Zozobini Tunzi in 2019. Bryoni's predecessor Ndavi Nokeri finished in the Top 16.

Miss South Korea So-yun Kim is a model and student at Seo Kyeong University aspiring to becomes a fashion designer.

South Korea has yet to win Miss Universe, the closest being Jang Yoon-jeong as a first runner-up in 1988 and the country's most recent placing by Lee Ha-nui being a thirrd runner-up in 2007.

Miss Spain Athenea Pérez is a model with a Marketing and Advertising degree who is Spain's first Black representative at Miss Universe, having previously been the first runner-up of the national pageant's 2019 edition.

Spain's sole Miss Universe win was by Amparo Muñoz in 1974, held in Manila, and the closest they have gotten since were 1st runner-up finishes by Teresa Sánchez in 1985 and Patricia Yurena Rodríguez in 2013; Athenea's predecessor Alicia Faubel finished in the Top 16.

Miss Switzerland Lorena Santen is an Economics graduate who works at one of her country's leading banks.

This is Switzerland's second appearance back at Miss Universe since 2018 and have yet to ever win the crown, the closest being a 2nd runner-up finish by Lauriane Gilliéron in 2006.

Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild is a half-Danish model who previously won Miss Supranational 2019, the pageant's first Thai winner; no woman has ever won two of the biggest beaty pageants.

Thailand has two Miss Universe crowns — Apasra Hongsakula in 1965 and Porntip Nakhirunkanok in 1988 — and from 2015 to 2020 made it to the Top 10. Anntonia's predecessor Anna Sueangam-iam won the pageant's Social Impact Award.

Miss Trinidad and Tobago Faith Gillezeau is a pharmacist, squash athlete, and model with a masters degree in Hospital Care and Hospital Management.

This will be Trinidad and Tobago's second appearance at Miss Universe since returning 2017, having won it in 1977 and 1998 by Janelle Commissiong and Wendy Fitzwilliam, respectively. Faith's predecessor Tya Jané Ramey finished in the Top 16.

Miss Ukraine Angelina Usanova is a multilingual model, musician, and yoga master with a Nutrition degree, appointed to represent her country via online interviews and jury voting due to the ongoing war in her country.

Ukraine has yet to pioneer a win since first joining in 1995, with Olesya Stefanko getting closest as a 1st runner-up in 2011. Angelina's predecessor was the recipient of the Best National Costume and Spirit of Carnival Awards.

Miss USA Noelia Voigt is a bilingiual interior designer, author, licensed esthetician, and an anti-bullying advocate.

The United States has won Miss Universe nine times, the most by any country, with R'Bonney Gabriel set to crown her successor at this edition.

Miss Venezuela Diana Silva is a model, environmental activist, and flight attendant who finished in the Top 8 of Miss Earth 2018 when it was held in the Philippines.

Venezuela has seven Miss Universe crowns, the most recent being Gabriela Isler in 2013, and 20 runner-up finishes including Diana's predecessor Amanda Dudamel who finished behind R'Bonney Gabriel.

Miss Vietnam Bùi Qu?nh Hoa is a model who won Miss Ao Dai Vietnam 2017, Vietnam Supermodel 2018, and Supermodel International 2022, and previously competed in the 2017 and 2022 editions of her national pageant (finishing in the Top 10 of the latter).

Vietnam's best-ever finish at Miss Universe since joining in 2004 was the Top 5 finish of H'Hen Niê in 2018. Bùi's predecessor Nguy?n Th? Ng?c Châu won the Swimsuit Cape Vote award.

Miss Zimbabwe Brooke Bruk-Jackson is a model, designer, and beauty therapist whose national pageant win was considered controversial as she was the only White contestant.

This is Zimbabwe's first appearance in Miss Universe since 2001, its best finish a Top 10 placement by Corinne Crewe the year before.

The following countries withdrew from Miss Universe 2023 after being unable to hold a national competition or appoint a delegate: Armenia, Belize, Bhutan, Ghana, Haiti, Seychelles, Turkey, and Uruguay.

Diami Almazbekova withdrew from representing Kyrgyzstan due to lack of preparation and was replaced by Maya Turdalieva, who was then later replaced by Akylai Kalberdieva due to undisclosed reasons. Maya also withdrew, leaving Kyrgyzstan without a representative.

