Philippines' Anna Valencia Lakrini takes 2nd spot in Miss Globe's bikini race

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 11:41am
MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini is the 1st runner-up to Brazil's Laura Catuzzo at the culmination of the Miss Globe 2023 bikini contest. Maureen Montagne also had the same placement in the bikini race when she competed in 2021, prior to winning the title.

The other delegates who won in the body beautiful race were Daniela Rosales (2nd runner-up, Venezuela), Katia Agbodo Rodriguez (3rd runner-up, Spain) and Neena-Macaire Bezuidenhout (4th runner-up, South Africa).

Anna arrived in the capital city of Tirana, on registration day, to birthday greetings and cheers from her co-candidates and the Miss Globe Organization. After winning in the swimsuit race, pageant pages have placed her high in their respective leaderboards.

Several other challenges, like the Talent Show, have also been rolled out leading to the preliminaries. Should the Philippines win the competition this year, it would be the country's third victory after Ann Lorraine Colis (2015) and Maureen Montagne (2021).

The Miss Globe 2023 coronation ceremony will unfold on November 17 (November 18, Manila time) from Tirana, Albania. Stay tuned!

