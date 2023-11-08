^

Fashion and Beauty

Catriona Gray back as backstage correspondent for Miss Universe 2023

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 8, 2023 | 1:34pm
Composite image of Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Olivia Culpo, and Catriona Gray
Facebook / Jeannie Mai Jenkins, STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is returning as a Miss Universe backstage correspondent for the pageant's 72nd edition.

Joining Gray backstage is her partner last year, Emmy award-winner and "American Ninja Warrior” co-host Zuri Hall.

Television host Jeannie Mai Jenkins and another former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo will be back to host Miss Universe together for a second time in a row after taking over hosting duties from Steve Harvey last year.

Harvey icon previously hosted the pageant from 2015 to 2021 as a part of Fox's deal with Miss Universe which ended in 2022.

Jenkins hosted the pageant the year before Harvey began his stint while Culpo, alongside actor Mario Lopez, hosted the 2020 edition as it was in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Completing the all-women hosting team is television host Maria Menounos joining Culpo and Jenkins on the main stage.

For the Spanish-language telecast of Miss Universe 2023 on Telemundo, hosting duties will be done by Ecuadorian host-actor Danilo Carrera, Miss Universe Mexico 2001 Jacqueline Bracamontes, Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, her runner-up from Brazil Julia Gama, and television personality Carlos Adyan.

The Philippines' representative Michelle Dee will be aiming to bring home the country's fifth Miss Universe crown, or at the very least qualify for the semifinals after the Philippines last year exited at the pageant's first round for the first time in 12 years.

Miss Universe 2023, taking place in El Salvador, will kick off with the preliminary round on November 15 (the 16th in the Philippines), the national costume competition the following day, and the coronation night on November 18 (the 19th in the Philippines).

RELATED: Michelle Dee claims top spot in ongoing Miss Universe 2023 fan vote contest

CATRIONA GRAY

MISS UNIVERSE

MISS UNIVERSE 2023

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
