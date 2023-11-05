^

'Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre' star Rhian Ramos ethereal as fashion muse

C. Mendez Legaspi
November 5, 2023
'Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre' star Rhian Ramos ethereal as fashion muse
Actress Rhian Ramos dons an Ehrran Montoya creation for the “Monarch” segment of designer Ehrran Montoya's “Spora Spring/Summer 2024 Collection.”
MANILA, Philippines — As the new face of Atelier Montoya, the ravishing Rhian Ramos sauntered on the runway of Ehrran Montoya’s “Monarch” segment for his “Spora Spring/Summer 2024 Collection.”

An emerging fashion force, Montoya’s moment was the fitting finale of the “Jered Model Management Spring Glamour Fashion Show 2023: Cyrsos” last October 27 at The Circle Events Place. It was directed by Raymund Ramirez Seranillo and organized by Jeff Peniones.

“Spora,” about the transformation of a moth to a butterfly, was divided into five sections: Thorax, Cecropia, Fusarium, Fungus and Monarch. As one of Montoya’s muses, Rhian was joined by actresses Barbie Forteza, Arci Muñoz and pro basketballer Ricci Rivero. 

Wearing a corseted ball gown with patterns of Monarch wings in hues of marigold and willow green embellished with intricate gold beadwork, adorned with laser cut details on bustier top and receding layers of fine tulle were carefully attached to the hemline to complete the look.

Rhian’s finale gown, called “Ethereal Wings,” is a corseted bustier top with laser-cut details and a voluminous ball skirt to highlight her tiny waist. It is embellished with gold beadworks over willow green printed wing patterns with delicate sheering of marigold fine tulle that recedes upwards.

The Fil-British stunner was accessorized with a million-peso pair of earrings and necklace by LVNA By Drake Dustin, matched with custom olive green shoes by Doreen Odvina of Shoepatos by Doreen Odvina, styled and curated by Regi Cruz. Her pretty face was framed in a sleek bun styled by Jan Ra with makeup artist Dino Lazaro and hairstylist July Vito.

The acclaimed actress was last seen as Margaret Royales-Castor on “Royal Blood,” a crime-mystery series on GMA. Now, there is intense excitement as she will soon enchant viewers on the fantaserye “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre” as Mitena, “ang kakambal ni Cassiopea na magdadala ng kalupitan sa mundo ng Encantadia!” 

RELATED: 'Where's Cassandra?': Rhian Ramos to play ice queen in upcoming 'Encantadia' show

