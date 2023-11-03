Barbie Forteza as couture model, promises thrilling 'Maging Sino Ka Man' finale

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Barbie Forteza bared her inner fashionista when she served as the opening salvo for the finale segment of emerging designer Ehrran Montoya’s spring/summer 2024 collection. It was Barbie’s runway debut, and it was evident on her delighted face that she couldn’t contain her excitement.

Called “Spora,” Montoya’s moment was part of the “Jered Model Management Spring Glamour Fashion Show 2023: Cyrsos” on October 27 at The Circle Events Place. It was directed by Raymund Ramirez Seranillo and organized by Jeff Peniones.

“Barbie is the face of Atelier Montoya.She wore a haltered-serpentine gown with different hues of blush, sage, off white, marigold and dusty blue; the overall colors of the entire collection were used for the linear beadwork to create a lengthy silhouette that is perfect for Barbie,” said Montoya, 28, one of the fast-rising talents in fashion.

“Spora,” about the life cycle of a butterfly, was divided into five sections: Thorax, Cecropia, Fusarium, Fungus and Monarch. Barbie opened the last section, followed by actresses Rhian Ramos, Arci Munoz and basketball player Ricci Rivero.

“Barbie’s gown, called ‘Romantic Wings,’ was hand-beaded in a way that it will look like brush strokes, reminding me of how I started as a visual artist before I start creating the brand,” Montoya said.

The overall look was finished in a detachable train with multi-layers of delicate tulle, giving an impression of a Monarch butterfly in flight. It was accessorized with a million-peso pair of earrings by LVNA by Drake Dustin and personalized shoes from Shoepatos by Doreen Odvina, curated and styled by Regi Cruz, with co-stylist Jan Ra that aligned the sleek bun hair and polished celebrity face card look by Toni Aviles.

“My very first walk at a fashion show,” Barbie posted on her socials. “Ehrran Montoya’s Spora Spring/Summer Collection 2024. I was waiting for someone to say, 'Cut' 'cause it literally felt like a movie scene. I enjoyed every second and really wore Ehrran Montoya ‘s creation with pride. Congratulations on a super successful show!”

Incidentally, Barbie’s top-rating teleserye, "Maging Sino Ka Man," with her “BarDa” loveteam, David Licauco, will air its finale episode today, November 3. The special limited series “promises a captivating finale full of twists and revelations as Monique (Barbie) and Carding (David) will bring exciting action, heartfelt tears and irresistible thrill to viewers up to the very end.”

The finale of "Maging Sino Ka Man" will air at 8 p.m. on GMA and at 9:40 p.m. on GTV. Global Pinoys can also catch the program via GMA Pinoy TV. — Video by C. Mendez Legaspi, editing by Anjilica Andaya

