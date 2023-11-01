^

'Drag Race Philippines' queens give mythology new meaning at Opulence Ball

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 1, 2023 | 3:54pm
'Drag Race Philippines' queens give mythology new meaning at Opulence Ball
From left: "Drag Race Philippines" queens Marina Summers, M1ss Jade So and ØV Cünt.
Philstar.com / Anjilica Andaya

MANILA, Philippines — Drag queens who competed on the reality competition show "Drag Race Philippines" had distinct interpretations about the 2023 Opulence Halloween Ball's theme of mythology and folklore.

The ball, co-produced by Mond Gutierrez and Ashe Rye, was held at Taguig's Marquis Events Place yesterday, making a return since its 2019 inception.

Season 1 runner-up Marina Summers told members of the media, including Philstar.com, during the ball's black carpet that their peg for the event was how mythological figures are perceived today.

"The theme for tonight are myths, Ancient Greeks, goddesses, so doon tayo sa naabutan natin — mga rebulto at statue na," Marina said, posing up and down the carpet as if they were a stone figure.

Marina explained that their statue-inspired look was also a reflection of drag as an art.

"Alam natin today lahat magga-gandahan. Siyempre as an artist, a drag artist, we want to go the art way and direction," Marina explained. "Why not do something sculptural?"

Season 2 joint 3rd-placer M1ss Jade So went the daring route with an outfit made out of neon rosaries, from headpiece to fingers, with red tassels.

M1ss Jade introduced her look as "the female Jesus" and dubbed herself "Goddessa."

Another Season 2 contestant ØV Cünt wore a red-fabric based outfit and a golden headpiece, which they explained was a Halloween dig at Tessa Prieto-Valdes' "This is trash!" comment to them during the show when the latter was a guest judge.

"This is a redeeming moment for me. It's giving that 'Ooh! Ah!' sensation, and of course, the headpiece giving Manny Halasan, that realness," ØV added, referring to the jewelry maker.

Marina finished behind Precious Paula Nicole during the inaugural season of "Drag Race Philippines," and Precious' successor was another veteran drag queen, Captivating Katkat.

M1ss Jade, Katkat and a third drag queen, Bernie, were the competition's first trans contestants, and all three made it to the Final 4 with eventual runner-up Arizona Brandy.

RELATED: Trans queen Captivating Katkat wins 'Drag Race Philippines' Season 2

