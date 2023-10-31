^

Fashion and Beauty

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS now official underwear of NBA, WNBA, USA Basketball

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 31, 2023 | 5:52pm
Kim Kardashian and her SKIMS line becoming the underwear partner of the NBA
Twitter / NBA

MANILA, Philippines — The SKIMS fashion brand of television personality Kim Kardashian is now the official underwear partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and USA Basketball.

This comes after SKIMS previously being the official underwear of the United States Olympic team during Tokyo 2020.

Kardashian shared a statement regarding her brand's multi-year parternship with the basketball organizations, calling it "a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture."

"Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive," Kardashian also said.

SKIMS co-founder and chief executive officer Jens Grede touched upon the NBA's unparelleled modern approach and significant impact on pop culture, entertainment, and fashion when it comes to the sports industry, while NBA Commissioner Adam Silver praised SKIMS' quick rise to being a culturally-influential brand.

"Together, SKIMS, the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball will leverage the power of basketball to generate excitement and demand, by showing up in unexpected ways," said Silver, adding that the partnership will be seen upfront in future events like the NBA All-Star Weekend, the WNBA All-Star Game, and the inaugrual NBA In-Season Tournament.

Meanwhile WNBA Commissioner  Cathy Englebert called SKIMS a brand that has "quickly cemented its status as a cultural centerpiece, to elevate each other's brands and celebrate female athletes and their impact in society."

Because of these partnerships, SKIMS logos will begin seen publicly through on-court virtual signage during NBA and WNBA national broadcasts and on each league's online platforms.

SKIMS had just officially launched its Mens line this month with three everyday collections, with one of the official athlete endorsers being NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Other athlete endorsers were Brazilian football star Neymar and San Francisco 49ers player Nick Bosa.

