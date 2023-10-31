Miss Grand International founder calls out PH bet Nikki de Moura's conduct

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Grand International founder Nawat Itsaragrisil called out Philippine representative Nikki de Moura for being unprofessional.

Nikki failed to enter the Top 20 in the pageant held in Vietnam last October 25.

In a recent TikTok video, Nawat pointed out Nikki's change in attitude, noting that she became disengaged after failing to secure a spot in the Top 20.

“It's not my fault (that) your candidate did not make it to Top 20. After announcing the Top 20 she decided to walk out, even her national director did not stop her," Nawat said.

"We invested a lot of money from day 1 to rehearsal up to finals and not showing up makes her very unprofessional," Nawat said.

The Miss Grand International founder said that the Philippines chose the wrong candidate to represent the nation.

"The problem with you is choosing the wrong candidate to compete, from day one she has a lot of problem/fault. You Filipinos stop blaming me as you have chosen the wrong candidate to compete," Nawat said.

Several Filipino pageant fans are accusing Nawat of being unfair to the Philippines because the country hasn't clinched the title in the 11 years since its inception.

Nicole Cordoves secured the 1st runner-up title in the 2016 edition of the pageant, while Samantha Bernardo also achieved 1st runner-up status in 2020.

