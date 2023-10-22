^

Fashion and Beauty

Miss World 2023 December finals in limbo?

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
October 22, 2023 | 2:32pm
Miss World 2023 December finals in limbo?
Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska with Mr. World Philippines 2022 Kirk Bondad and Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwen Fourniol.
Philstar.com / Earl D.C. Bracamonte

MANILA, Philippines — Are pageant fans seeing deja vu from the Puerto Rico finals? Rumors have it that the Miss World Organization is moving its December 9 coronation night to March 2, 2024. In addition, an advisory was reportedly emailed to all national directors.

Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska also posted about the December pageant  on her Instagram Stories on October 20. 

The Miss World Organization has yet to issue a statement regarding this development as of press time. 

The 71st edition of the supposed annual competition was reportedly postponed due to the elections happening in New Delhi. It makes sense that the new administration assumes office before the pageant takes place.

Contestants are expected to arrive in New Delhi by February 3, in time for the sashing ceremonies and pre-pageant challenges. Winners from the various challenges will be fast-tracked to the semifinal round.

The winner and her court may be staying behind for a few days after the crowning moment, but all other delegates will depart for their respective home countries by March 3.

With this new "trend" of changing pageant dates, it would be wise for the Miss World Philippines organization to select a younger winner in the national search. This will ensure that she stays within the prescribed age limit and not age out from the competition. Stay tuned!

