Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate Catherine Camilon officially declared 'missing'

MANILA, Philippines — The family of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate Catherine Camilon is asking for any information about the pageant queen, who has been missing for almost a week now.

Last Friday, Catherine's sister Chin-chin posted on Facebook a public plea to an unnamed work colleague of the beauty queen for information of Catherine's whereabouts as she was aware her sister was with them the night she went missing.

Chin-chin said in her post that Catherine last called at 8 p.m. of October 12 but her phone has been off since the following morning, "Hanggang ngayon at hindi din po nago-online, palagi po sya nagu-update sa amin, ngayon lang po talaga hindi."

In a separate post, Chin-chin shared details about the car Catherine was last seen driving: a silver Nissan Juke with the license plate number NEI 2990.

Batangas-based online media company Balisong Channel has since posted a missing person callout.

Catherine represented Tuy, Batangas at Miss Grand Philippines 2023 last July, which was won by Cagayan de Oro’s Nikki de Moura.

According to Catherine's mother Rosario, the beauty queen is a talent of Balisong Channel and had gone to Batangas City for a meeting. Her last communication with Catherine was at 3:30 a.m. on October 13.

Authorities in Tuy are already looking into Catherine's disappearance but have yet to find any leads.

"Wala pa po tayong malinaw na lead hinahanap pa po natin, tinitignan pa po lahat ng anggulo para matunton natin nasan si ma'am [Catherine]," Tuy police chief Major Eugenio Napthali Solomon said in an interview with Radyo 630.

Solomon assured that police stations in nearby provinces have been alerted and are tracking the vehicle Chin-chin had previously mentioned, which apparently isn't registered under Catherine's name.

The Batangas Police Provincial Office have also declared Catherine a "missing person" and have intensified efforts to trace and gather information about the beauty queen.

Apart from pageantry, Catherine also works as a public school teacher and a model in Batangas.

