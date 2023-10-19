Solenn Heussaff enjoys life away from showbiz, shares eyewear style tips

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-model Solenn Heusaff has a simple advice for choosing the kind of shades to wear — whatever's comfortable and fits every outfit one wears.

At the opening of Gentle Monster last October 16 in Bonifacio Global City, Solenn told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview her shades preferences.

"You need to wear what you're comfortable in. If you go on Google and search for face shapes, [you'll see] what suits one better," Solenn shared.

As an example, Solenn said people with thinner faces would look better with eyewear that are more elongated on the side.

"At the end of the day, your style defines who you are so you get to wear whatever you like," the actress-model added.

Solenn told Philstar.com she usually likes basic styles of shades, though she said she loved the white pair she was currently wearing, "The shape is still very classic but the white gives off a new complexion."

Meanwhile, when going to the beach, Solenn is always using big shades with one color, "I'm not the type who would bring like five pairs of shades in one trip, just one that fits every [look]."

"I like the feeling of hiding away from people," Solenn ended, laughing at how effective shades in that aspect. "I also like to people-watch, and with shades you get to look at people without being noticed."

According to her, she still enjoys taking care of her young kids, so a showbiz comeback is not yet likely, unless a fantasy series or movie like "Encantadia" comes along. — Video by, with reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

