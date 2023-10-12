^

Fashion and Beauty

WATCH: Michelle Dee shares preparations for Miss Universe 2023

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 12, 2023 | 5:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee revealed that she is now preparing for the upcoming November pageant of Miss Universe 2023. 

In an interview with Philstar.com, Michelle said that she will make sure that everything she wears reflect her personality. 

“Expect me to be very MMD. I'd like to express my edginess, my fierceness but also make sure that everything I wear makes my personality,” she said.  

Michelle said that Mark Bumgarner will also design her gowns in the pageant. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

When asked what the theme is, Michelle said, "Abangan, but it's something very important to the Philippines.” 

“For every aspect of the competition, I definitely have my input. I'm perfectionist, if I may, I really want to make sure I'm involved in all of the planning, all of the executions, the creative directions. I'm very grateful that I’m given a creative freedom to do so. I am a creative at heart,” she added. 

The Miss Universe 2023 competition will be held on November 18 in El Salvador. — Video by Deni Bernardo, editing by Martin Ramos

RELATEDMichelle Dee shares headshot as Miss Universe 2023 opens fan voting

vuukle comment

MICHELLE DEE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Filipina representing Hawaii wins 46th Mrs Universe
3 days ago

Filipina representing Hawaii wins 46th Mrs Universe

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Filipina Meranie Gadiana Rahman won the 46th edition of Mrs. Universe representing Hawaii held in Newport Performing Arts...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
From 'aged out' to 'ageless': Will these queens join Miss Universe Philippines?
4 days ago

From 'aged out' to 'ageless': Will these queens join Miss Universe Philippines?

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 days ago
With 28 as the age ceiling of the past, Miss Universe said its entrants are no longer hindered by the age requirement.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Filipina actress Althea Vega to compete in international swimsuit model search
4 days ago

Filipina actress Althea Vega to compete in international swimsuit model search

4 days ago
Filipina actress and licensed fitness professional Althea Vega is one of 65 contestants vying for the title of Miss Swimsuit...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Michelle Dee shares headshot as Miss Universe 2023 opens fan voting
5 days ago

Michelle Dee shares headshot as Miss Universe 2023 opens fan voting

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Fan voting for Miss Universe 2023 has officially begun, where individuals can vote for their favorite candidate to obtain...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Alexander McQueen appoints new designer Sean McGirr
5 days ago

Alexander McQueen appoints new designer Sean McGirr

By Agence France-Presse | 5 days ago
British fashion house Alexander McQueen announced the appointment of a new head designer, Sean McGirr, replacing Sarah Burton...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with