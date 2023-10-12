WATCH: Michelle Dee shares preparations for Miss Universe 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee revealed that she is now preparing for the upcoming November pageant of Miss Universe 2023.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Michelle said that she will make sure that everything she wears reflect her personality.

“Expect me to be very MMD. I'd like to express my edginess, my fierceness but also make sure that everything I wear makes my personality,” she said.

Michelle said that Mark Bumgarner will also design her gowns in the pageant.

When asked what the theme is, Michelle said, "Abangan, but it's something very important to the Philippines.”

“For every aspect of the competition, I definitely have my input. I'm perfectionist, if I may, I really want to make sure I'm involved in all of the planning, all of the executions, the creative directions. I'm very grateful that I’m given a creative freedom to do so. I am a creative at heart,” she added.

The Miss Universe 2023 competition will be held on November 18 in El Salvador. — Video by Deni Bernardo, editing by Martin Ramos

