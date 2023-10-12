^

'I surrender!': Kathryn Bernardo praises mini-me Baby Eunice

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 12, 2023 | 1:39pm
Composite image of actress Kathryn Bernardo and Baby Eunice
Kathryn Bernardo via Instagram, Mama Rochelle & Indai Eunice Vlog via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo was full of praise for a little girl who is going viral for dressing up in do-it-yourself versions of the actress' outfits.

Content creator Rochelle Mae Dela Pena often dresses up her daughter Eunice to copy several celebrities, and their latest attempt was to recreate Kathryn's look at the recent ABS-CBN Ball.

Kathryn's original outfit was a silver bespoke gown with a high slit by Mark Bumgarner, and Rochelle managed to make a similar attire for Eunice using an old gray sweater, extra fabric, and hot glue.

Eunice's look, right down to the hair using a wig, was so cute and alike to Kathryn's that the actress reposted the little girl's looks and claimed she stepped it up.

"I surrender! I think she did it better! I hope to meet you soon, bb Eunice!!" said Kathryn, also sharing a photo of Eunice copying Kathryn in the white ensemble by Martin Bautista she wore to this year's Seoul Drama International Awards where she won Outstanding Asian Star.

Other celebrities were equally impressed and found Eunice adorable including Jericho Rosales, Iza Calzado, Ria Atayde, Camille Prats, Denise Laurel, Sylvia Sanchez, and Rhian Ramos.

Rochelle has dressed up Eunice as other celebrities before like Janella Salvador, Anne Curtis, Andrea Brillantes, Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray, Angel Locsin, Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista, Janine Gutierrez, Vice Ganda, and even international celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Emma Stone.

RELATED: Kathryn Bernardo's 'A Very Good Girl' does a very good run, surpasses P100M at local box office

