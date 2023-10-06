Shaina Magdayao stellar in red at 2023 Busan International Film Festival

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Shaina Magdayao was a stunning revelation in red at the 2023 Busan International Film Festival.

Magdayao's latest film "Essential Truths of the Lake" directed by Lav Diaz was part of the festival's Icons program alongside 2023 Cannes Film Festival winners "Anatomy of a Fall" and "The Pot-au-Feu," 2023 Venice Film Festival winners "Poor Things" and "Evil Does Not Exist," and David Fincher's "The Killer."

On the red carpet at Busan, Magdayao wore a custom Marsala red long sleeve serpentine gown designed by Ehrran Montoya.

In an Instagram post, Montoya described the fully beaded dress — with its unique deep neckline, captivating texturized crystals, and thigh-high slit — "highlights [Magdayo's] beauty with elegance and sophistication, embellished with dangling beads adding a touch of allure, perfectly complementing her character."

The actress' styling was done by Adrianne Concepcion assisted by Vince Studio, makeup by Niki Medina, accessories by JMA Jewelry, and a clutch bag by Bling & Co.

It was also an especially memorable debut at the long-running festival, now in its 28th edition, for Magdayao as she and producer Bianca Balbuena were greeted on the red carpet by the festival opening ceremony host and "Parasite" star Song Kang-ho.

Magdayao's ex-boyfriend and co-star John Lloyd Cruz received the Boccalino d'Oro prize for Best Actor at Switzerland's Locarno Film Festival by film critics last August for his role as Hermes Papauran.

The same character appeared in Diaz's "When the Waves Are Gone," which premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year.

