'We'll see': Gabbi Garcia on childhood dream of joining Miss Universe

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 6, 2023 | 2:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Even when Miss Universe was still rigid with its requirements for interested applicants, Gabbi Garcia was among the actresses frequently asked to join the prestigious beauty pageant. 

Now with the age limit restriction lifted among other more relaxed rules, the gorgeous morena actress was asked anew if she would like to join Miss Universe Philippines. 

Gabbi faced select media during the intimate event called The Wish List by LazAffiliates, an exclusive gifting suite where LazAffiliates can curate special gift sets with their favorite Lazada products.

"I get that also a lot, but as of now, if it's gonna happen, it's gonna happen. If not, I'm also okay with it. Kasi hindi naman lahat, like realistic-wise, it's not easy to join especially for me who has a lot of contracts. I'm tied with a lot of brands, with a management, with a network," said the LazBeauty ambassador who led guests at personalizing their gift sets that feature brands Pond's, Pantene, Luxx Lash, Strokes, Face Republic, Kerastase and +ful. 

Gabbi added: "So when it comes to papers, agreements and stuff, it's kind of complicated. But if you're just gonna ask me if I have the desire to join, of course, that's my childhood dream. But we'll still see." — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya

