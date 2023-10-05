AC Bonifacio sports bridal look, short hair at ABS-CBN Ball 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-dancer AC Bonifacio doubled the allure at the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball by matching a glittering gown with her red shoulder-length hair.

Speaking to Philstar.com at the ball's red carpet last September 29, AC revealed that she had her hair cut even shorter during the pandemic for "a new start."

AC advised to "just go for it" to anyone who might be inspired by her new look.

"Just risk it! Hair grows back, it will come back to you. If not, there's wigs and all of that. Just risk it, do what you want to do, whatever makes you happy," she added.

The artist's gown was designed by Irene Lee of Wear Easy PH, whose pieces are often used in weddings, which led to many people at the ball commenting that AC appeared to be getting married.

"I know that's what everybody is saying, pero wala pang asawa! Pang-debut muna," AC said with a huge smile.

AC praised her love for and the beauty of Irene's dress, having also been part of the collaborative process to create the gown.

"It was a long collaboration in terms of the small details on the side and neck, but it turned out so beautiful and I'm glad I collaborated with her. It's very long and very detailed," she ended.

