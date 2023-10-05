Mrs. Universe Philippines 2023: 'Let transgenders have their own pageant'

MANILA, Philippines — Mrs. Universe Philippines 2023 Arlene Cris Damot didn’t have that slim waistline as a girl. She was on the heavy side. That’s why she experienced bullying. Her self-esteem plunged to an all-time low.

Today, she has curves in the right places, a happy home, and a successful beauty business. Her Royal Aesthetics Philippines, which she started with her Malaysian husband, has six clinics nationwide and abroad. She radiates the confidence and poise of a beauty queen who willl compete against more than a hundred candidates worldwide in the Mrs. Universe coronation night on October 8, 6 p.m. in Newport Performing Arts Theater, Pasay City.

When she tells this writer, “Transgenders need their own pageants and I support them,” Arlene speaks with the conviction of someone who stands up for her beliefs.

She is proud of Fuschia Anne Ravena, the third Filipino to bring home the crown in the popular transgender pageant Miss International Queen. Arlene is happy the pageant is doing well and gaining attention worldwide.

Over 100 competitors

Gaining worldwide attention, mainly for her country, is also Arlene’s goal in the 46-year-old pageant. Since the Philippines hosts the pageant this year, the mom of two boys (eight and 13) will give fellow beauty queens a sample of Filipino hospitality. She has prepared gifts for her more than 100 competitors around the world. She is just as excited to share her experiences as a housewife of five years who exchanged her apron for a CEO’s chair.

“I didn’t expect to be where I am now,” the 35-year-old achiever admitted. Arlene was happy preparing food for her family, especially her Malaysian husband’s favorites. She was content making her world revolve around the home. Then opportunity came knocking at her door.

The beauty business opened for her. It’s a natural for her because Arlene is a registered nurse. She gained experience in general surgery, otolaryngology and dermatology when she was connected with Global Doctors Malaysia. Arlene holds a Professional Certificate in Advanced Aesthetics from the prestigious European International University in Paris. She has a Medical Aesthetics certification from the International Academy of Aesthetic Sciences.

Arlene is expanding her horizons as active member of the Association of Dermatology & Aesthetic Nurses of the Philippines (ADANP). She’s aiming even higher by eyeing a Doctor of Medicine degree.

Hers is a killer schedule. Arlene knows it will be even tighter if she wins Mrs. Universe. That’s why she practices time management.

Family first

Family is still number one. So she wakes up early to greet her sons a good morning and see them off to their school in Alabang. Then she checks her mobile phone for reports from her managers.

Sunday is family time. Arlene is plain Mrs. Jayabalan, mom and daughter — no more, no less — on those days.

No wonder her parents, husband and sons came full force at the Mrs. Universe Philippines 2023 press conference.

Her husband pledged, “In my eyes, you’re a winner. I love you, no matter what.” He belongs to that elite group of secure men who let their wives keep their maiden name, because Arlene thinks it brings her luck.

Arlene is blessed. And she knows it. Hers was one of the few businesses which grew during the pandemic.

She pays it forward through medical missions, blood donation drives and other charity work.

“There is a purpose in everything,” she mused. In her case, it lies in helping others the way the universe has blessed her so.

On October 8, we will find out if the universe will bless her even more by crowning her as its newest what else — Mrs. Universe.

