Kaila Estrada channels Audrey Hepburn in red at ABS-CBN Ball 2023

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 5, 2023 | 8:52am
Kaila Estrada channels Audrey Hepburn in red at ABS-CBN Ball 2023
Kapamilya actress Kaila Estrada at the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kaila Estrada was a stunning lady in red at the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball as she embodied in her own personal way the late Oscar-winning actress Audrey Hepburn.

During the event's red carpet last September 30, Kaila explained to Philstar.com the design process behind her dress created by Ushi Sato.

"This whole look was inspired by Old Hollywood glam. One of my ultimate fashion icons was Audrey Hepburn so I wanted to honor her years of being a fashion icon," Kaila told Philstar.com. "Ushi wanted to make it very different and unique, so ito 'yung design."

Kaila added that she was styled by Rain Dagala and Em Millan of Team Rain x Em, with whom alongside Ushi helped collaborate for the dress' design.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ushisato (@ushisato)

"I think red is the color for the year, regardless of the carpets," Kaila said with a laugh. "Ushi and I just decided that red was the color."

The actress will next be seen in the Prime Video series "Linlang" alongside Kim Chiu — whom she starred with in another Prime Video show "Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen," — as well as Paulo Avelino, Ruby Ruiz, Maricel Soriano, Jaime Fabregas, Raymond Bagatsing, Albie Casiño, Jake Ejercito, Heaven Peralejo, Adrian Lindayag, and Anji Salvacion.

Kaila will also appear in the show "Can't Buy Me Love" topbilled by DonBelle's Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano as the older sister of the latter's character.

