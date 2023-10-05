VJ Ai dela Cruz shares tip to conquer stage fright

VJ and host Ai dela Cruz at the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball on September 29, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — If there is one person who can give anyone with stage fright a helpful tip, it is long-time video jockey (VJ) Ai dela Cruz.

The MYX VJ shared one tip while she walked the red carpet at last Saturday's ABS-CBN Ball.

"Mag-practice in front of a mirror. That's what I used to do," Ai said.

Ai has been hosting shows on the music channel MYX and countless other corporate events, album launches and gigs.

She was introduced as MYX VJ with singer-actor Sam Concepcion in 2013.

She looked radiant on the red carpet in a custom Manny Halasan champagne gown that has a secret feature: a side pocket where she kept her smartphone, makeup, lipstick and eyelash gel.

It was the reason that she was not carrying a pouch or small bag while walking the red carpet.

Apart from giving an advice on conquering stage fright, Ai also gave the best beauty and fashion pieces of advice: Sleep well and do not follow fashion trends but instead know one's body type and work from there. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: Maine Mendoza still unable to conquer stage fright even after 6 years of 'Eat Bulaga'