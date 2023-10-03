Emotional Wellness Month: Korean beauty innovations, other self-care essentials

From left: Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray checking out the newly renovated Rustan's Beauty section in Makati; Korean beauty must-haves from SM Beauty's first ever 'The Best of K-Beauty' festival

MANILA, Philippines — October has been designated by the United Nations as Emotional Wellness Month or Mental Health Month.

To take care of your mental health, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) suggested practicing self-care, which it defined as “taking the time to do things that help you live well and improve both your physical health and mental health.”

“When it comes to your mental health, self-care can help you manage stress, lower your risk of illness, and increase your energy. Even small acts of self-care in your daily life can have a big impact,” the NIMH said.

Here are NIMH’s tips to practice self-care:

Exercise regularly – even just 30 minutes of daily walking can help boost your mood.

Stay hydrated and eat healthy, regular meals – water and a balanced diet can improve your focus and energy throughout the day. Caffeinated beverages such as coffee or soft drinks should be limited.

Stick to a regular sleeping schedule and make sure to get enough snooze. Reduce blue light exposure before sleeping as it can affect one’s sleep.

Set realistic priorities and goals by deciding which must be done now and what can wait. Learn to say “no” if you have more than what you can chew.

Stay positive and always be thankful.

Stay connected with friends and family for emotional support.

Finally, try a relaxing activity. Apart from trying wellness programs or apps, meditation, breathing exercises, muscle relaxation and journaling, you can also start a relaxing skincare and beauty ritual.

Here are some new beauty breakthroughs you can add to your regular self-care habit, some as seen from the recent “The Best of K-Beauty” Korean beauty festival and are still available at SM Beauty:

The cloud touch

To appeal to this techie generation of Cloud storage and iPhones, the beauty industry has also capitalized on products that offer the so-called “cloud touch.”

Among these are QuickFX’s brightening gel-cream moisturizer, which provides dewy and glowing skin; and QuickFX’s Goodbye Pores with menthol and salicylic acid for reducing the appearance of large pores and controlling oil to prevent breakouts.

Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm cleanses and moisturizes the face, making it as soft as a cloud.

Y. O. U. has a lightweight skincare infused blurring foundation for oily skin, soft-focused skin filter effect. It also has a new NutriWear Airy Fit Loose Powder – a weightless nourishing loose powder with Immortelle C-lock Essence to control sebum and hold makeup for 24 hours. An alternative is Y.O.U. Stay Lock Mist for holding makeup with just a spray on the face.

Y.O.U. Correcting Concealer Palette has four colors for concealing imperfections such as blemishes, uneven skin tone, and dark under-eye circles.

For the lips, Peripera Ink Velvet lip color has a cloud-like creamy velvet texture.

For feminine care, for 20 years, PH Care has been aiming to provide women with clean, odor-free feeling with its many variants: Floral Clean (for moisture); Delicate White Papaya (for natural whitening); Cooling Comfort (icy freshness); Natural Protection (anti-bacterial).

Taking care of your eyes in the modern world isn’t easy: screens everywhere, eye-straining activities at work and at home, outdoor elements, and more present difficult challenges. How is anyone supposed to get relief from minor eye discomforts? Rohto, touted as the number 1 eye care brand in the world, is now available in the Philippines.

As a Japanese brand that’s known for its innovative products with signature cooling sensation, Rohto is bringing in the first-ever cooling eye drops in the country with Rohto Cool Eye Drops to deliver instant and effective relief from dry, irritated, or itchy eyes. It comes with Cooling Level 5 to introduce a fun and refreshing way to rejuvenate your eyes.

If you’re looking for something with a gentle moisturizing formula, try out Rohto Aqua Eye Drops that also provide instant and effective relief from the same minor eye discomforts. Both Rohto variants effectively retain natural tears and moisture in the eyes to prevent eye surface dryness, deliver oxygen and nutrients to the cornea, wash out dust and debris from the eyes, and prevent bacteria and other germs from entering to give you all-day comfort. They can also be used even if you’re wearing contact lenses. In fact, the eye drops offer a moisturizing protective veil that makes removing the lenses easier even after a long day.

Niacinamide

Niacinamide or Vitamin B3, according to the Cleveland Clinic, enhances the skin’s lipid barrier or water and oil layer that protects skin. It also treats dark spots, reduces pore appearance, and may also possibly protect against skin cancer.

As such, it is a key ingredient in iWhite Korea BB Holic tinted sunscreen, which also has Vitamin C and sun protection factor (SPF) 30.

Collagen by Watsons Moisturizing Reparing Serum also has Niacinamide and its made to be twice more moisturizing with marine collagen.

Paula’s Choice Triple Active Total Repair Serum, with Niacinamide, targets lines, discoloration and loss of firmness.

If you're on a hunt for a Vitamin C serum, it's important to know that not all Vitamin C serums are created equal. Some are natural and plant-based while some are synthetic, which may contain harmful chemicals and may be prone to losing effectiveness when exposed to light. Meanwhile, there are also some that are effective glow boosters - just like Human Nature's newest natural Vitamin C Radiance Serum. It's also infused with hyaluronic acid and more nutrients that can give your skin an ultra glow boost.

Not all serums are created equal. Niacinamide, Vitamin C, and Hyaluronic Acid are standard serum ingredients. Combine these three with another powerful active, Kojic Acid, and you have the new Kojie.san Skin Lightening Super Serum.

Niacinamide is a popular skincare ingredient that helps reduce the look of large pores and dark spots, supports clearer skin, and keeps oiliness at bay. Vitamin C protects the skin against damage, promotes healing, and diminishes scars. Another popular ingredient found in serums is hyaluronic acid, which helps skin retain moisture. It is good to wear under makeup because it makes whatever you apply to go on smoothly.

So what makes Kojie.san Super Serum super? It has Kojic Acid, a skin-lightening compound found naturally in nature. Kojic Acid also has antimicrobial properties, which can help reduce the intensity of breakouts and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Kojic Acid can help skin cells reverse the harmful effects of UV rays, pollution, and oxidative stress.

Zero Pigment Light Technology also makes Kojie.san Super Serum more powerful and effective, allowing Kojic Acid to penetrate the skin's layers and reduce melanin production, which causes skin darkening.

Get a supercharged glow with the Kojie.san Super Serum, which you can use twice daily in the morning under a sunscreen with SPF 50+++ and in the evening after you cleanse your face with Kojie.san soap.

"Formulated with four powerful ingredients, the new Kojie.san Super Serum was designed to give you a supercharged glow that's proven to have visible results as fast as one day. We believe that beauty is about the confidence and self-assurance that radiate from within. With our serum, Kojie.san aims to empower you to command beauty and show the world how you choose to glow," said Kelcey Chua, Senior Brand Manager of Kojie.san, during the launch of the Kojie.san Super Serum and Tinted Sunscreen at the Glorietta Activity Center.

"Together with the Super Serum, we are also introducing the Kojie.san Tinted Sunscreen. It is the perfect skincare step after the Super Serum. This is a first for Kojie.san because we recognize that our customers seek effective sun protection and other products that seamlessly integrate into their daily beauty routines. That's where our new tinted sunscreen comes into

play," said Chua.

The Kojie.san Tinted Sunscreen promises to protect your skin from harmful UV rays and provide protection with SPF 50+ PA+++ for UVA/UVB rays and coverage with the innovative True Tone Technology that adapts to any skin tone. The sunscreen also has RadiCare technology (Radiation Care), a protective barrier that shields the skin from sunlight and blue light emitted from gadgets, WiFi, and other external radiation aggressors that pollute the skin. It also has a skin-enhancing formula that blurs imperfections such as enlarged pores, skin redness, bumps, fine lines, and wrinkles. It has Vitamin E and Sunflower Oil to nourish the skin.

Pimple patch

Asia’s leading acne care brand Acnes has its own solution to help you clear up and cheer up like an Asian star! Acnes’ Anti-Acne Spot Gel is packed with powerful ingredients like Cica extract, sulfur, salicylic acid (BHA), licorice extract, and vitamin E, with the gentle formula effectively controlling oil, unclogs pores, calms skin, and restoring your skin’s elasticity.

There is also Acnes’ invisible Anti-Acne Pimple Patch that allows you to heal your breakouts with pus and active wound even while running errands or going out. The incredibly thin hydrocolloid patch functions as a sponge, efficiently absorbing pus and oil. It also acts as a protective shield, preventing the entry of bacteria and dirt. It’s also sweat-proof and breathable, perfect for wearing under makeup. No wonder Asian stars have been known to swear by this routine, with members of K-pop boy band Pentagon wearing acne stickers before performing. Even Blackpink’s Rosé swears by pimple patches and carries them everywhere she goes!

Real gold

Gold particles, according to studies, are capable of penetrating the skin’s deeper layers to rejuvenate and repair skin.

As such, it has been a popular anti-aging ingredient in many Korean brands, and among them is AHC Age Defense Real Eye Cream for Face, a concentrated eye cream for the face with real gold.

Overnight recovery gels

Riding high on the popularity of Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Serum, which magically beautifies skin overnight, many brands have come up with their own, less-expensive versions.

iWhite Korea Overnight Recovery Beauty Gel is a leave-on hydrating face gel that helps improve damaged skin during sleep.

Focused on the lips, Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Ex in Berry keeps lips firm and smooth as it scrubs away dead skin cells as you doze off.

Sunflower

A natural ingredient for hydrating, protecting, soothing, calming skin and removing dead skin cells, sunflower oil is the star ingredient in Megan’s new paraben-free beauty line of facial foam wash, soothing gel, facial scrub, essence toner, sunscreen lotion, face and body oil serum for glowing, supple and younger-looking skin.

Apricot

St. Ives, the beauty brand widely known for its apricot scrub, has recently introduced Fresh Skin Scrub, which deeply exfoliates and removes impurities for glowing skin.

Megan also has recently come up with its own apricot scrub, to harness the apricot’s beauty benefits such as protecting from free radicals and enhancing the skin’s clarity, elasticity and suppleness.

Sugar, honey

For those who have sensitive skin or those whose skin gets easily irritated after hair waxing, tweezing or shaving, Megan Facial Wax Strips has sugar and honey extracts for removing unwanted hair on face and underarms – with no preparation required and are convenient to use even for those with sensitive skin.

Tea tree, green tea

Tea tree oil and green tea are known antibacterial, antifungal and antioxidant ingredients found in new advancements such as Human Nature Tea Tree Body Cleanser and body acne gel in spray form.

St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Scrub helps clear blackheads and unclog pores with green tea and bamboo.

Snail mucus

On its own, snail mucus might seem yucky, but as a concentrated form found in the natural mask sheet of Korean brand The Saem, it becomes a luxurious treat attributed for skin’s protection and healing.

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid, a natural substance found in the fluids in the eyes and joints, is also a favorite beauty by-word.

Barenbliss, a Korean makeup brand free from harmful chemicals, uses instead natural ingredients like Australian Macadamia Organic Oil, Vitamin E and Hyaluronic Acid for plump and moist lips.

Bakuchiol

Bakuchiol, a natural alternative to a retinol, is used to address signs of aging as an ingredient in products such as Imew Backuchiol Booster firming serum.

Nail color made from gentle ingredients

Good habits go a long way – and Posh Daily is here to help you feel 100% through self-care products that are simple, effective and have kind ingredients.

Whether you are a beginner or a polish pro, the brand offers 12 salon-grade nail colors with gentle ingredients and long-lasting formulas that are ideal for everyday wear. From classic nude and warm beiges to subtle pinks and mauve, these can help you nail the day whatever the season or occasion.