SM Beauty transforms MOA Atrium into ‘Mini Myeongdong’

After the festival wrapped up in MOA last September 24, K-beauty fans can still enjoy discounts on a wide variety of products in SM Beauty’s K-beauty section until October 30.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino mall giant SM recently kicked-off its biggest and first ever “The Best of K-Beauty” festival by converting Mall of Asia’s (MOA) Atrium into “mini Myeongdong,” or a baby version of South Korea’s famous beauty and skincare shopping area in Seoul, South Korea.

True to its essence as a Korean beauty haven, SM Beauty’s “The Best of K-Beauty” festival was opened with Korean pop-like performances from Cornerstone Entertainment’s new Pinoy pop group AJAA.

“Korean beauty, often referred to as K-beauty, has taken the global beauty industry by storm. It’s more than just skincare and makeup; it’s a philosophy, a lifestyle, and a celebration of self-expression,” SM Beauty Trading and Beauty Senior Category Manager Alyssa Reyes said in her speech at the festival’s opening last September 19.

Envisioned as a destination for all things K-beauty, the festival featured interactive booths and curated special collections from SM Beauty’s Korean brands – from heritage ones like Deoproce, Laneige, Innisfree, Banila Co, AHC and Hada Labo, to relatively new ones like Kaine, Some by Mi, Cosrx, Beauty of Joseon, W.dressroom, Clio, Round Lab, Barenbliss, Peripera, and QuickFX, among others that are also trending on social media.

“What makes K-beauty so special?... It’s a harmonious blend of innovation, tradition and dedication to self-care. Korean beauty products are known for their impeccable quality, innovative formulations, and unique ingredients, all designed to enhance your natural beauty and promote healthy, glowing skin,” Reyes said.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Reyes said among the many Korean beauty products, she recommends sunscreen the most because it is lightweight and is very applicable to the Philippines’ hot weather.

Like Reyes, SM Beauty and LOOK at Me Senior Marketing Manager Mishen Hernandez-Samonte, Watsons Philippines Group Category Manager Aimee Pernia, and Trading and Beauty Category Manager Precy Hentoloro are also enthusiasts of Korean dramas, pop, and most importantly, beauty.

“I love their (the Koreans’) aesthetic – their overall look, etc. Yes, I’ve been there (South Korea) multiple times!” enthused Reyes.

Like Reyes, K-beauty fans have the chance to win a trip to Korea when they shop at any SM Beauty store until October 20.

Watsons Philippines Group Category Manager Aimee Pernia told Philstar.com in the same interview that K-beauty is SM Beauty’s biggest category among Asian brands.

“They’re very popular because of the ingredients that they use. It fits Asian skin that’s why it became very popular,” she explained.

