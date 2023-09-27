^

ChatGPT predicts fashion trends in 20 years

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 8:17am
ChatGPT predicts fashion trends in 20 years
AI-generated images by ChatGPT and Midjourney of what fashion will look like 20 years from now
JOOR/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Artificial intelligence (AI) predicts that nostalgia and gender neutrality will play a part in the fashion looks of the future, according to a data set put together by digital wholesale platform JOOR.

Experts at JOOR used ChatGPT to what fashion trends would be like in the future based on the industry's changes in the past, combining that with search data, projected industry growth data, and expert insight.

The first trend that the AI predicted was a new form of Nostalgia Revival, evident in the occurence of nostalgia in fashion during a 20-year cycle and the easier access to references or trends through social media.

Data from one social media platform TikTok says Y2K and '90s Aesthetic is popular in 2023 with 23.1 billion views and 3.2 billion views, respectively, meaning the next nostalgia cycle would feature trends of the early 2020s.

Such trends would be "Clean Girl" aesthetic, the reemergence of Barbiecore, or loungewear of face mask-inspired looks reflective of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for JOOR noted Barbiecore's influence brought about the Greta Gerwig 2023 movie, the popularity of Regencycore because of Netflix's "Bridgerton," and Quiet Luxury Fashion evoked by HBO's "Succession."

Another trend ChatCPT predicted was Cultural Fusion, bringing together the clothings or fashion of various global cultures.

Related: Artificial Intelligence-powered facial now in Philippines

AI sees individuals collecting clothes representing cultures they grew up with or spent time around, and there will be permeation in the psychology behind how fashion makes people feel.

The final trend, which JOOR experts also backed, was the continued flourishing of Gender Neutral Fashion as designers would keep investing in truly genderless pieces that fits any person's shape.

"Predicting the future of fashion is never definite; the landscape is influenced by advancing technology and innovation, social issues and occasions and the cultural mood of a certain point in time," said the JOOR spokesperson. "We don't know what kind of influence we will see in 20 years time exactly, but we can be sure to see some kind of nostalgic revival, alongside more advanced developing trends."

JOOR also used AI to predict what trends the fasion industry and businesses could attempt in the future.

Expectedly primary among these trends are the application of AI in retail such as online software with 3D printing — therefore reducing physical stock items — and virtual try-on filters either online or embedded into mirrors.

Another trend is the continued growth of Wearables from smart watches to material that can read more body metrics, suited for attires like activewear, streetwear, and formal wear.

Experts meanwhile hopefully predict that Sustainable Fashion and the Circular Fashion Economy will increase in popularity for the next few years.

RELATED: The Philippines, Sweden strengthen circular fashion commitment at 'Fashion Forever' exhibit

