LOOK: Liza Soberano wears chic Prada at Milan Fashion Week

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 24, 2023 | 10:15am
LOOK: Liza Soberano wears chic Prada at Milan Fashion Week
Liza Soberano wears Prada for Milan Fashion Week 2023.
Liza Soberano via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano made her first appearance at the Milan Fashion Week decked out in a Prada ensemble.

Liza shared on her Instagram account the outfit she wore to Prada’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, designed by the Italian luxury brand's co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons.

The actress wore a dark Prada ensemble in keeping with the collection's theme of shades of black and gray.

Artist Louise Lane photographed Liza in a lightweight knit turtleneck with a zipper under a gabardine hooded jacket, a black utilitarian belt over her waist, Prada's Monolith loafers on black stockings, and a triangular satin and leather mini pouch embellished with crystals.

Liza's hair was styled by Renz Pangilinan and her makeup was done by Mickey See. Put together, Liza's Prada ensemble costs just over half a million pesos.

Other Filipino stars are expected to grace the semi-annual event. Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey is expected to attend events for Fendi, Moschino, Onitsuka Tiger, Brunello Cucinelli and Gucci. Fashion week regular Heart Evangelista is also attending Fendi and Onitsuka Tiger shows as well as ones for Robert Cavalli, Alberta Ferretti, Fornasetti and Max Mara.

LIZA SOBERANO

MILAN

MILAN FASHION WEEK

PRADA
