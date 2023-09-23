^

Limited slots only! Glam up your hair with free salon makeover at #PowerOverDamage pop-ups

May Dedicatoria - Philstar.com
September 23, 2023 | 2:35pm
for Cream Silk
Limited slots only! Glam up your hair with free salon makeover at #PowerOverDamage pop-ups
Catch a Cream Silk Treatments Makeover Takeover Salon pop-up in your area.
Photo Release

First Cream Silk Treatments Makeover Takeover Salon pop-up opens tomorrow, Sept. 16 at Pinklush Beauty Lounge in Cebu City

MANILA, Philippines — This September and October, get ready to slay your hair goals and unleash your #PowerOverDamage with a FREE salon makeover!

For over four dazzling decades, Cream Silk has reigned supreme in the realm of hair care. Now, the brand is sharing the benefits of Cream Silk Salon Expert Daily Treatments—Cream Silk’s best-ever damage repair—by holding the Cream Silk Treatments Makeover Takeover Salon pop-ups nationwide.

Catch a pop-up booth by saving the date on these locations nationwide:

  • September 16, Cebu – Pinklush Beauty Lounge, 2nd Floor Primeway Plaza F. Ramos Street, Cebu City
     
  • September 30, Bacolod – Luxe at Twelfth, 12th. Lacson Street, Bacolod City
     
  • October 7, Batangas – The Beauty Loft Salon, 20194 San Fernando, Lipa, Batangas
     
  • October 14, Davao – Marlons Creations Salon, Space 3J 3rd Level Expansion Wing, Abreeza Ayala Mall, Davao City
     
  • October 21, General Santos City – Meraki Salon and Spa, Columbus Plaza Hotel South Osmeña St. General Santos City
     
  • October 28, Pampanga – Skin by Ledeecia Salon, 2nd Floor, SM City Pampanga, Jose Abad Santos Ave, San Fernando, Pampanga

Mechanics for hair makeover service

Now that you’re ready for salon makeover without fear of hair damage, here’s how you can avail of the FREE Cream Silk Treatments Makeover Takeover:

  1. Register at a selected partner salon nearest you. This is first come, first serve basis and will be subject to the salon’s operational capacity. The first 30 to 80 registrants will be chosen.
     
  2. Choose the salon service you wish to avail—Hair Style Package or Hair Cut Package. Both packages include shampoo, hair treatment and blow dry.
     
  3. Experience the Cream Silk Daily Treatments to get intense damage repair before any styling.
     
  4. Post your before and after look online with the official hashtags #PowerOverDamage #CreamSilkPH #CreamSilkDailyTreatments #CreamSilkMakeoverTakeover and tag @creamsilkph.

Exclusive prizes in store!

You can also get a chance to take home free salon vouchers and a Cream Silk Daily Treatments kit. For a chance to win, share your #PowerOverDamage journey by showing your hair makeover.

Create a video and post on Tiktok or IG Reel, use the hashtag #CreamSilkMakeoverTakeover and show the representative at the reception. Highlight your before and after hair looks, and show how the Cream Silk product range helped with repairing the damage.

Indulge in hair care fit for a star

Once you've taken home your own Cream Silk Daily Treatments kit, indulge in your own hair spa at home. 

Cream Silk Salon Expert Daily Treatments are like your own personal glam squad, offering damage repair with Keratin and Collagen Dual Serum.

Just massage the treatment into your hair for a quick one-minute makeover, then rinse. Make it your daily hair ritual, and watch your locks undergo a stunning salon-like transformation.

Each treatment is designed to cater to your hair’s unique desires:

  • Keratin Rebond Straight  Say hello to hair that’s red carpet-ready every day. This variant promises intense repair and renewal, leaving your locks smooth, sleek and shiny.
     
  • Keratin Damage Repair  For those who’ve faced the heat of styling tools, this variant is your hero. It breathes life back into your tresses, giving them a vibrant, Instagram-worthy shine.
     
  • Aloe Mint Detox – Need a hair detox? This variant is for you. Wave goodbye to past hair mishaps and feel the cool freshness of Aloe Mint Detox.

It’s time to become the ultimate hair influencer, and Cream Silk can help you turn heads, captivate hearts and inspire your followers with your hair’s irresistible allure.

 

#PowerOverDamage with #CreamSilkDailyTreatments. For more information, follow Cream Silk’s Facebook and Instagram.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Cream Silk. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

