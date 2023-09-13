Miss Universe scraps age limit, women of all ages can now join

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) just announced the elimination of all age limit restrictions across all Miss Universe and associated pageants.

The change will apply for all 2024 pageants globally.

Starting then, every adult woman in the world will be eligible to compete to become Miss Universe. Reigning Miss Universe R'bonney Gabriel, reportedly the oldest Miss Universe still reigning at 29, also announced this qualification update at the Tanner Fletcher New York Fashion Week show.

R'bonney first brought up the issue of age restriction during the 2023 Louisiana pageant's final Q-and-A segment: "I answered an onstage question: 'If you were going to make any changes to the organization's rules, what would they be?" - and I said to raise the age limit.

"When I competed, the age limit was 28, and I was 28 at the time. So my answer was that I think we should change this. A woman's ability to compete at Miss Universe, or anything in life, shouldn't be defined by her age. Age should just be a number."

This new rule gives a chance to aspirants who have aged out during the time when the restrictions were still in force. While the Miss Supranational has extended their eligibility to 32, this new Miss Universe rule beats all with the elimination of the age ceiling.