^

Fashion and Beauty

Miss Universe scraps age limit, women of all ages can now join

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
September 13, 2023 | 10:22am
Miss Universe scraps age limit, women of all ages can now join
Miss Universe R'bonney Gabriel 2022
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) just announced the elimination of all age limit restrictions across all Miss Universe and associated pageants.

The change will apply for all 2024 pageants globally.

Starting then, every adult woman in the world will be eligible to compete to become Miss Universe. Reigning Miss Universe R'bonney Gabriel, reportedly the oldest Miss Universe still reigning at 29, also announced this qualification update at the Tanner Fletcher New York Fashion Week show.

R'bonney first brought up the issue of age restriction during the 2023 Louisiana pageant's final Q-and-A segment: "I answered an onstage question: 'If you were going to make any changes to the organization's rules, what would they be?" - and I said to raise the age limit.

"When I competed, the age limit was 28, and I was 28 at the time. So my answer was that I think we should change this. A woman's ability to compete at Miss Universe, or anything in life, shouldn't be defined by her age. Age should just be a number."

This new rule gives a chance to aspirants who have aged out during the time when the restrictions were still in force. While the Miss Supranational has extended their eligibility to 32, this new Miss Universe rule beats all with the elimination of the age ceiling.

vuukle comment

MISS UNIVERSE

R'BONNEY GABRIEL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Bold and beautiful: Beatrice Luigi Gomez at 12th Mindanao Fashion Summit
2 days ago

Bold and beautiful: Beatrice Luigi Gomez at 12th Mindanao Fashion Summit

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 2 days ago
The Cebuana beauty was the guest model at the 12th Mindanao Fashion Summit held at the Ayala Malls Centrio in Cagayan de...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Meet the Miss CosmoWorld Philippines 2023 delegates
2 days ago

Meet the Miss CosmoWorld Philippines 2023 delegates

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Miss CosmoWorld Philippines, the pageant that allows its delegates to gain financial independence through financial literacy,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Filipino fashion brand introduces detergent hang tags
3 days ago

Filipino fashion brand introduces detergent hang tags

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
The practical idea behind these new Washtags is that they would serve as detergent during the first wash of newly-bought...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
James Reid flexes Issa Pressman after Gucci 'twinning' with ex Nadine Lustre
3 days ago

James Reid flexes Issa Pressman after Gucci 'twinning' with ex Nadine Lustre

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Celebrity couple James Reid and Issa Pressman were among the standouts of this year's Preview Ball. Their latest public appearance...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
In photos: Stars at Gucci's Greenbelt 4 store opening party
4 days ago

In photos: Stars at Gucci's Greenbelt 4 store opening party

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
It felt like a Hollywood night as local celebrities and influencers descended from black Gucci vans and walked down the red...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with