Dream and achieve that extra glow

JRK Dream started with Crystal Glow Lychee collagen drink and has now expanded to various beauty products and services.

MANILA, Philippines — Audrey Hepburn once said, “Beauty is being the best possible version of yourself, inside and out.” JRK Dream Inc. hopes your glow from within to shine through with its products and services.

As collagen drinks and skin care are two of the best beauty regimens, JRK Dream released its Crystal Glow Lychee collagen drink, and it has been making waves. After its release, other variety of flavors followed shortly.

In response to coffee enthusiasts’ demand, Crystal Glow Caramel Macchiato and Crystal Glow White Chocolate were introduced. Moreover, to gain other beauty benefits in a refreshing and satisfying juice, Cherry Blush Collagen Booster and Melon Peach Perfect Memory Enhancer were launched.

The company also believes that it is important to take care of your skin no matter what age you are, and starting healthy routines in your 20s and 30s will help your skin become more resilient to the effects of aging in the years to come. That is why it recently debuted Skin by JRK Dream—skin-care products with no harmful ingredients, suitable for all skin type.

Did you know that JRK Dream Inc. also has a sister brand? Dare to be you, Beyond Dainty! Help support your digestive system and feel fuller with its first product, Eunoia Fiber Meal. Feel good and think well because of Eunoia’s healthy ingredients with its sweet corn flavor—perfect for on-the-go meal.

Instead of simply jumping on the bandwagon, JRK Dream and Beyond Dainty have taken extra steps to ensure that their consumable products are of the highest standard. The Food and Drug Administration has reviewed and approved all products, which means they were put through extensive testing. Rest-assured that products are safe to consume. It is also essential to buy only from authorized sellers.

JRK Dream is unstoppable. It just recently had a soft opening with its nail and aesthetic spa. Say hello to The Dreamers’ Lounge! There, they offer a wide range of improving skin appearance and nail-care services.

Your health and skin care matter, and JRK Dream is committed to provide only the best products and services. The JRK Dream family will be glad to assist you in achieving the beauty you deserve from head to toe, from the inside out.

To get exciting offerings and learn more about JRK Dream Inc., visit its social media accounts: JRK DREAM MAIN, Skin By JRK Dream, Beyond Dainty and The Dreamers’ Lounge.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by JRK Dream. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

=