Meet the Miss CosmoWorld Philippines 2023 delegates

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
September 10, 2023 | 3:53pm
Miss CosmoWorld Philippines 2023 delegates (from left) Elda Louise Aznar, Rian Macklyn Dela Cruz and Jasmine Omay at the pageant's recent press presentation held in Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.
Philstar.com / Earl D.C. Bracamonte

MANILA, Philippines — Miss CosmoWorld Philippines, the pageant that allows its delegates to gain financial independence through financial literacy, has formally launched its national competition through a press conference at the House Manila in Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.

"This pageant system aims to empower women through entrepreneurship. In return, they contribute to society. We've partnered with people and brands that share the same vision like us," said Meiji Cruz, reigning Miss CosmoWorld 2022 and license holder for the Philippine franchise.

With her during the media event were national director Rodgil Flores, Newport Resort's director of communication Joee Guillas and Atty. Adel Reyes. The girls gamely answered the questions thrown at them during the open forum after sashaying before media attendees in identical black-and-gold bikinis from Jomar Peralta and the House of Victoria.

Here are the official candidates of Miss CosmoWorld Philippines 2023: 

  1. Alia Rohilla - Albay
  2. Amanda Kaye Rhodes - Makati City
  3. Angelli Mae Garcia - Mandaue City
  4. Anis Fatima Azees - Ilocos Sur
  5. CJ Cuaresma - Aurora
  6. Elda Louise Aznar - Davao del Sur
  7. Gezza Ilagan Avila - Quezon Province
  8. Jasmine Omay - Carrascal, Surigao del Sur
  9. Lara Melisa Gaffud - Santiago, Ilocos Sur
  10. Larsine Grace Jensen - Candijay, Bohol
  11. Liane Elizabeth Duque - Laguna
  12. Lienel Peña Navidad - Albay
  13. Maribelle Manalili - Zambales
  14. Mary Josephine Paaske - Cordoba, Cebu
  15. Rian Macklyn Dela Cruz - Malolos, Bulacan
  16. Roella Frias - Calumpit, Bulacan
  17. Samantha Dana Bug-os - Caluya, Antique
  18. Sheryl Velez - Mandaluyong City
  19. Thañamae Rojas Cahilig - Cebu Province
  20. Valerie Mae Guillermo - Tarlac Province
  21. Vivian Vargas Hernandez - Quezon City

At the close of the afternoon event, Vivian Vargas Hernandez of Quezon City was named Miss Cosmic Beauty after being chosen by members of the media. The two other media favorites were Elda Louise Aznar of Davao del Sur and CJ Cuaresma of Aurora.

Cruz will crown the country's first national pageant winner, who gets to take home P1 million in cash prize. The Swimwear Prelims will take place in Bataan in mid-September while the final show will unfold in mid-October. Stay tuned!

BEAUTY PAGEANTS

BEAUTY QUEENS

FINANCIAL LITERACY
